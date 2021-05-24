Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards and why?

24 May 2021, 12:42

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Just... why!?

Machine Gun Kelly attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 23) and for some wild reason he decided to actually paint his tongue black.

The 'bloody valentine' singer is known for his, um, creative approach when it comes to fashion and styling. Case in point, MGK recently added a new tattoo to his already vast collection… a slit down the middle of his throat.

Anyway, on Sunday, Machine Gun Kelly shared the process behind his Billboard lewk on Instagram. This involved getting his nails painted, getting his hair trimmed and having his tongue blacked out with a cotton bud!? He even called it his "special accessory". I-

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly just got a bloody slit tattooed down his throat

Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly painted his tongue black for the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now, you probably thought it all a joke, right? He wouldn't actually leave the house with a black tongue?! Wrong. He walked the red carpet alongside his girlfriend Megan Fox with his black tongue sticking out for the cameras. The couple played up for the cameras in matching black outfits and at one point poor Megan even licked his tongue. Brave.

But what was the reason behind this? How did he stop his teeth from going black? How did it taste? Did he have to keep his tongue completely still to avoid smudging it? Well, Machine Gun Kelly hasn't said a thing about it yet but the people need answers.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Although we were all talking about MGK's tongue, the Billboard Music Awards was actually about his music. Machine Gun Kelly took home awards for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. He was also nominated for Top Rock Song.

QUIZ: How well do you know Machine Gun Kelly?

