Megan Fox opens up about having body dysmorphia

12 October 2021, 11:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves."

Megan Fox has opened up about having body dysmorphia.

According to the NHS, body dysmorphia is a mental health condition where a "person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others". The condition, which can lead to depression, can affect anyone but it's most common in teens and young adults. Luckily, body dysmorphia can be treated with therapy or antidepressants.

In an interview with GQ alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, the Jennifer's Body actress admitted that she had the condition and although she is often hailed as being one of the most beautiful women in the world, appearances can be deceiving.

READ MORE: Megan Fox wants a Jennifer's Body sequel or TV show

Megan Fox opens up about having body dysmorphia
Megan Fox opens up about having body dysmorphia. Picture: @meganfox via Instagram, Alamy

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves," Megan explained. "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities."

Megan has discussed her mental health issues in the past, previously stating that she reached "breaking point" after the release of Jennifer's Body in 2009. Megan found that she was constantly being sexualised in the industry, which led her to have a "psychological breakdown".

"It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me," Megan told Entertainment Tonight.

"I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn't want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out."

Latest Celebrity News

Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie shocks fans with "unrecognisable" new look

Honey Boo Boo, 16, confirms she's dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell

Honey Boo Boo, 16, confirms she's dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell
Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

Olivia Rodrigo

KJ Apa and Clara Berry welcome baby boy

KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcome baby boy Sasha Vai Keneti Apa
Hailey Bieber defends Justin Bieber after TikTok questioning their marriage goes viral

Hailey Bieber denies that Justin Bieber "mistreats" her after 'argument' video goes viral

Justin Bieber

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Trending on PopBuzz

Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

TV & Film

Penn Badgley say You season 3 was "difficult" to film now he’s a father

Penn Badgley says playing Joe in You season 3 was "difficult" now he’s a dad

You

Demi Lovato says the word 'alien' is "derogatory" to extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato says the word 'alien' is "derogatory" to extraterrestrials

Demi Lovato

Halsey shares photos of her body after giving birth to combat postpartum body stigma

Halsey shares photos of their body after giving birth to combat postpartum body stigma

Halsey

Squid Game director reveals the meaning behind Seong Gi-Hun dying his hair red

Squid Game creator reveals why Gi-hun dyed his hair red

News

Trisha Paytas forgives Shane Dawson

Trisha Paytas says Shane Dawson "deserves to be forgiven"

YouTubers