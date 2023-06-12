5SOS's Michael Clifford expecting first baby with wife Crystal Leigh

12 June 2023, 17:52

5SOS rank all of their songs from best to worst

By Katie Louise Smith

The first 5 Seconds Of Summer baby is on the way!

Congratulations to Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh – the couple have just announced that they're expecting their first child together.

The 5SOS guitarist and his wife Crystal shared the happy news in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, adding that they're "overflowing with joy".

"I'm filled with excitement and also with nerves," Michael said. "I've been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I'm ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!"

Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are expecting their first baby
Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh are expecting their first baby. Picture: Brad Barket/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, @crystalleigh via Instagram

Opening up about her pregnancy so far, Crystal added: "We have friends who have had incredibly difficult pregnancies, so I was prepared for the worst. But so far, it's actually been pretty great and I feel very fortunate and high with happiness!"

"We did have a small complication in the beginning, a subchorionic hematoma," she continued. "It caused a lot of bleeding, which was absolutely terrifying. We raced to the doctor on Easter when it happened, but thankfully our baby was okay."

"Michael has been such an incredible partner through it all though, I really do feel like we are pregnant together."

Michael, 27, and Crystal, 33, have been together since 2016 and got married back in January 2021. They shared the news of their surprise wedding, alongside photos, a year later in 2022.

Michael and Crystal's friends and family have all flocked to Instagram to share messages of congratulations with the couple, as well as 5SOS fans who can't wait to see Michael as a dad.

