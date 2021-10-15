Robin Williams' daughter Zelda tells fans to stop sending her the viral impression video

By Jazmin Duribe

"Y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."

Robin Williams daughter Zelda Williams has asked people to stop sending her the clip of comedian Jamie Costa impersonating her father.

Earlier this week, a video of Jamie – who is an actor and comedian who blew up on Vine – posted a YouTube video titled 'ROBIN Test Footage Scene'. In the clip, Jamie impersonates Robin learning that his friend, actor John Belushi, had passed away. The video quickly went viral and currently has over 4.6 million views on YouTube.

Zelda has now asked people to stop sending her the clip as it serves as a constant reminder of her father on "one of his saddest days". Robin sadly took his own life in 2014.

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda tells fans to stop sending her the viral impression video. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic, Jamie Costa via YouTube

She tweeted: "Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."

Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 12, 2021

Zelda has previously spoken about how seeing things about her father online affects her grieving process. She even had to take a break from social media in 2020 around the time of the anniversary of his death because seeing people mourning Robin online "leaves her emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories".

She tweeted: "It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial - a place, not a person-where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

She continued: "Tomorrow, it is simply too much."

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can seek advice by contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via 1-800-273-8255 in the US and Samaritans via 116 123 in the UK.