Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

9 April 2024, 17:24

Robert Pattinson says Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman

By Sam Prance

"The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suki Waterhouse has opened up about struggling with her postpartum experience after giving birth to her first child this year.

In March 2024, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson privately welcomed their first child together. Shortly afterwards, The Daily Mail reported that the couple had become parents after they were photgraphed pushing a pram together. Last week (Apr 5), Suki took to Instagram to share the first photo of their child with the caption: "welcome to the world angel."

Now, Suki has taken to social media to speak candidly about both the highs and lows that come with life after pregnancy.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth
Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, @sukiwaterhouse via Instagram

Yesterday (Apr 8), Suki shared several seflies showing fans what her postpartum body looks like. Describing her postpartum journey, Suki wrote: "the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

She then added: "I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."

Fans were quick to praise Suki for her honesty in the comments. One person wrote: "Thank you for being so real about what we go through after we deliver our precious angels. The hormones, the sleepless nights., the sheer joy and wonder of how such a little human can make your heart burst. It's a journey, take the time and heal and enjoy."

Another wrote: "Being kind to yourself is such a blessing! Glad you’re riding all the emotions and feeling all the love."

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Latest Celebrity News

JoJo Siwa responds to intense backlash over her new 'adult' era

JoJo Siwa defends her new 'adult era' after intense criticism

Rebel Wilson reveals the actor who she lost her virginity at 35

Rebel Wilson reveals the actor who she lost her virginity to at age 35

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reunites with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and gets matching tattoos

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets matching tattoos with ex-fiancé Ken after splitting with husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces separation from husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard splits from husband 3 months after prison release

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

Drake Bell slams the actors who supported Brian Peck for not apologising to him

News

Reneé Rapp calls out people for saying she's not a lesbian

Reneé Rapp slams people for questioning whether she's a lesbian or not

Trending on PopBuzz

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish launches eco-friendly Hit Me Hard And Soft album vinyl variants

Billie Eilish

Louis Tomlinson says there's nothing he can do to stop people believing he dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson says there's "nothing" he can do to stop the Harry Styles dating rumours

Louis Tomlinson

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

News

Aimee Lou Wood and Nicola Coughlan interview each other

Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan | PopBuzz Meets

News

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist 2024: All 45 songs played by Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview