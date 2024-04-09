Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth

By Sam Prance

"The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Suki Waterhouse has opened up about struggling with her postpartum experience after giving birth to her first child this year.

In March 2024, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson privately welcomed their first child together. Shortly afterwards, The Daily Mail reported that the couple had become parents after they were photgraphed pushing a pram together. Last week (Apr 5), Suki took to Instagram to share the first photo of their child with the caption: "welcome to the world angel."

Now, Suki has taken to social media to speak candidly about both the highs and lows that come with life after pregnancy.

Suki Waterhouse describes "humbling" experience after giving birth. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, @sukiwaterhouse via Instagram

Yesterday (Apr 8), Suki shared several seflies showing fans what her postpartum body looks like. Describing her postpartum journey, Suki wrote: "the fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

She then added: "I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period."

Fans were quick to praise Suki for her honesty in the comments. One person wrote: "Thank you for being so real about what we go through after we deliver our precious angels. The hormones, the sleepless nights., the sheer joy and wonder of how such a little human can make your heart burst. It's a journey, take the time and heal and enjoy."

Another wrote: "Being kind to yourself is such a blessing! Glad you’re riding all the emotions and feeling all the love."