Victoria Pedretti shares warning she gave actor who made sexual comments about her

29 March 2023, 12:25

By Katie Louise Smith

"Trust me, I told this person if I ever hear anything else in regards to him like, then we have an issue."

Victoria Pedretti has seen your calls to name and shame the actor who had the audacity to share his wildly inappropriate, sexual comments about her body to her face – but she's not going to.

Last week (March 24), Victoria posted a nude photo in celebration of her body on her birthday. In the caption, the You actress shocked fans by calling out a "well known actor" who had previously told her that he had "jacked off to [her] so many times".

Shortly after Victoria's post, fans across social media urged the star to share the actor's name. Those comments were also met with strong criticism, as people continued to praise Victoria for not naming the actor.

Now, Victoria has shared a follow-up to her post, explaining why she did not – and will not – name the actor.

Victoria Pedretti explains why she won't be naming the actor who made sexual comments to her face
Victoria Pedretti explains why she won't be naming the actor who made sexual comments to her face. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images, @then0t0ri0usvip via Instagram

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Victoria said: "Trust me, I told this person if I ever hear anything else in regards to him like, then we have an issue."

"But like I can handle it, I don't need his career ruined because he said something really fucking dumb," she added.

Explaining why she posted the nude, Victoria continued: "That post started with me wanting to post a nude. And then thinking about my birthday, thinking about what happened last year, and how wild that was."

"So the main point was the nude and then I was like–– Especially when it's like, no matter what you do, people are gonna say terrible things," she said. "And they're gonna like, be weird about the way they feel entitled to talk about women."

Victoria Pedretti explains why she posted her nude photo on Instagram
Victoria Pedretti explains why she posted her nude photo on Instagram. Picture: Getty

In her Instagram post from last week, Victoria shared a photo of herself standing nude in the bathroom, alongside the caption: "Wtf is 'partial' nudity? Happy birthday to me [middle finger emoji]."

"On my bday last year a 'well known' actor walked up to me at a party and said, 'I’ve jacked off to you so many times'. I was shocked by the audacity. This is AFTER he expressed how much he RESPECTED me as an actor lol."

Explaining the point of her post, she added: "Sometimes I enjoy modesty, sometimes I don't. It's a joke to think that my own modesty will protect me from any disrespect I may experience as a femme body."

