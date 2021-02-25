Zendaya corrected a gender-specific dating question in the best way

By Jazmin Duribe

"What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it."

When you're a celeb, you're always asked questions about your personal life – especially when it comes to dating. Well, Zendaya was recently asked what she's looking for in a significant other and she handled it with ease.

The Spider-Man and Euphoria actress was recently interviewed by Vanity Fair for their The Proust Questionnaire video series following the release of her new Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie. She was asked: "What is the quality you like most in a man?" Zendaya quickly corrected the gender-specific question, and replied: "I most like in a person, how about that? It's such a big question."

She added: "What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it and it's special."

Zendaya corrected a gender-specific dating question in the best way. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, @zendaya via Instagram

Zendaya was then asked the same question about a woman, and she simply replied: "Well, I guess that's the same answer."

Of course, we all know Zendaya isn't afraid to challenge gender stereotypes. In a 2016 interview with Elle, Zendaya said she doesn't let gender norms restrict her fashion choices. "I like playing with fashion and bending the 'rules,' or what was 'rules' – there are no rules anymore, you know?" she explained.

"Fashion is way bigger than that and it's about wearing what you want and wearing what makes you feel comfortable and what makes you feel confident. So, I do not believe a label on a shirt or in a dress should tell me that I can't wear a T-shirt or a pant because it should say 'women's' or 'men's' on it, you know? That's just not how it should work."