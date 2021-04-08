Brooke Lynn Hytes: ‘In 2020 I learned that I hate people’ | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

"I prefer hanging out with my cats" declares the Drag Race and 'Queen of the North' star.

There's a reason why Brooke Lynn Hytes is known as the Queen of the North and now she's making it official with her new single.

Having stormed her way to the final of RuPaul's Drag Race season 11, just missing out on the crown to Yvie Oddly, Toronto native Brooke Lynn was the first Canadian to have walked the runway on the US edition of the show. It is a testament to her powers as a drag queen that Brooke Lynn was invited back to be one of the hosts of the first Canada's Drag Race last year.

While the show wasn't without its controversy, Brooke Lynn was praised for the authority and expertise she brought to the judging panel. She has since been confirmed for season two and has just been nominated for the Best Host or Presenter award at the Canadian Screen Awards.

While we anxiously await season two, Brooke Lynn's been keeping herself busy and is now releasing her debut single, the appropriately titled 'Queen of the North' featuring CDR winner Priyanka. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

To celebrate the release, we asked Brooke Lynn to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump and make sure you check out the Game of Thrones-inspired video to 'Queen of the North' too.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I learned that I hate people. It’s a sad reality but the entire year made me tired. I’m exhausted now just thinking about it. I prefer hanging out with my cats.

19) What was your favourite album from 2019?

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish. I loved it because it didn’t remind me of anything I had heard before. That’s why it was so great.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18, I came out as a homosexual. I was finally able to live my truth and be myself. 18 was a really monumental year for me.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Guillaume Côté who was a Principal Dancer at the National Ballet of Canada where I was training. I thought he was hot and had a big dick, which never hurts.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Honestly, I can’t remember a thing. I have no idea what I did, where I was, or who I celebrated it with. That’s actually pretty terrible now that I think about it!

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I hated mushrooms (the food, not the drug). The texture freaked me out for a long time but now I love them.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

At 14, I was obsessed with Family Guy because I thought it was edgy and a fresh take on animated series.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m not really superstitious but I do often knock on wood in order stop a jinx.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

That answer is pretty obvious. I would love to live the life of Beyoncé, because who wouldn’t want to know what it’s like to be Beyoncé?

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Kevin Taylor was my best friend. We met because our families went to the same church. We had a lot of sleepovers and would watch movies together and yes; we are still friends to this day!

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

Three words. Breathing and booked.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was somewhat freaked out by the thought of dying but thankfully at 9 I didn’t think about it too much. I was too busy being a kid.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Anne of Green Gables. If you don’t know who that is, shame on you!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I love food so probably gluttony is my worst sin. I eat a lot. A LOT.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Freddie Mercury, Christy Turlington, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Nelson Mandela and Beyoncé.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Skin care, exercise, food, oxygen and my cats.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Don’t fucking touch me.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen. 'Partition' by Beyoncé. And 'Sweet Dreams' by the Eurythmics.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I’d love to walk in a couture fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and win an Oscar. I’m confident they will both happen in due time.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My cats, Henry and Apollo.

