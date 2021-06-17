Drag Race Down Under’s Elektra Shock talks overcoming "horrible" comments on the show | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"The response I got was quite horrible to be honest"

Drag Race Down Under star Elektra Shock has spoken out against the harsh criticism she faced from some of the other queens following her elimination from the competition last week.

Speaking to PopBuzz, Elektra said that the dismissive reaction she received from some queens when she entered the workroom was "quite horrible" to begin with.

"It was very tough," said Elektra. "I walked in there very excited to get to know people and I think when I saw the people that were in the room...Art Simone is someone I've looked up to for years and years and years, and to sit down and go, 'Hey, I know about you!', and to get the response I got was quite horrible to be honest. It's certainly not what I expected."

Drag Race Down Under Elektra Shock. Picture: PopBuzz/World of Wonder

Elektra continued: "It's not how I'd like to think that if I met a young queen, or if I met a queen that had a little less experience than me, that['s how] I would act. Everybody made the choices they made, and was showing what they wanted to show about themselves."

While Elektra clearly was not happy with her treatment, she did go on to say that she didn't hold it against any of the girls and blamed the intense pressure of the competition for why the girls acted out of character.

"At the end of the day it's a competition," she said. "You are meant to psych each other out and get ahead and whatever that means.

"RuPaul's Drag Race is truly is a pressure cooker. It makes you do things that you probably wouldn't normally do, and it makes you say things you probably wouldn't normally say. The world becomes very intense. Things that maybe weren't so important to you outside of Drag Race become the be all and end all of your existence.

"You take it all with a pinch of salt and everybody is going through their own stuff. I don't hold it against any of the girls."

