Never Have I Ever vs On My Block take on 'The Most Impossible Teen Show Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

6 August 2021, 15:58

By Katie Louise Smith

How well do the casts of Never Have I Ever and On My Block know Netflix's biggest teen shows?

It is a known fact that Never Have I Ever and On My Block are two of Netflix's best teen shows. So when we had the opportunity to chat to both casts over Zoom, there was only one thing for it: A brand new edition of the infamous Most Impossible Quiz.

The Most Impossible Teen Show Quiz puts everyone's teen show knowledge to the test. How well do they know Netflix's biggest teen shows? And how well do they remember some of the most iconic teen shows that have graced our screens?

Going head to head in the quiz: In the NHIE corner, we have Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and Ramona Young. And in the OMB corner, we have Sierra Capri, Jason Genao and Jessica Marie Garcia.

Who will win? Well, you're gonna have to watch the video to find out, aren't ya?

Never Have I Ever vs. On My Block take on Most Impossible Teen Show Quiz
Never Have I Ever vs. On My Block take on Most Impossible Teen Show Quiz. Picture: PopBuzz

Watch the full video at the top of the page, or head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel to watch it there.

And stay tuned, because the casts of Outer Banks and Fear Street will be going head to head in a brand new quiz challenge next week.

