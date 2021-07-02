Fear Street 1994 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix movie

By Katie Louise Smith

Fear Street: 1994 is full of throwback bangers from bands like Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, Snoop Dogg and more. Here's all the songs in the soundtrack.

Netflix have just released the first instalment of their 3-part Fear Street horror movie event and it's taking us all back in time to the '90s.

Starring Kiana Madeira as Deena and Olivia Welch as Sam, alongside a cast of other up-and-coming young actors, Fear Street: 1994 sees the teens of Shadyside running from a murderer in a skeleton costume. As well as paying homage to iconic horror movies like Scream, Fear Street even delivers an absolute killer soundtrack too.

From Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails and Garbage to Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill, here are all the songs that feature in Fear Street: 1994.

What songs are in Fear Street: 1994?

Fear Street 1994 soundtrack: All the songs in the movie. Picture: Netflix

Nine Inch Nails - ‘Closer’

Garbage - ‘Only Happy When It Rains’

Iron Maiden - ‘Fear Of The Dark (2015 Remastered)’

Bush - ‘Machinehead’

Portishead - ‘Sour Times’

Sophie B. Hawkins - ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover’

Radiohead - ‘Creep’

Maya Hawke's Heather is the first character killed in Fear Street: 1994. Picture: Netflix

Cypress Hill - ‘Insane In The Brain’

Snoop Dogg - ‘Gz and Hustlas’

99 Tales - ‘Thursday’

Roberta Flack - ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

White Town - ‘Your Woman’

Jordyn DiNatale - ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

The Mills Brothers - ‘You Always Hurt The One You Love’

Olivia Welch and Kiana Madeira in Fear Street: 1994. Picture: Netflix

Cowboy Junkies - ‘Sweet Jane’

The Prodigy - ‘Firestarter’

Pixies - ‘Hey’

Soundgarden - ‘The Day I Tried To Live’

Alice Cooper - ‘School’s Out’

White Zombie - ‘More Human Than Human’

