Elite season 4 soundtrack: Every song in each episode

By Katie Louise Smith

From Rosalía and Lion Babe to Sofi Tukker and more, here's every song from Elite season 4 – ordered by episode.

Elite season 4 is finally here which means it's officially time to get stuck into a brand new mystery – and a brand new soundtrack.

The fourth season of the Spanish teen drama follows a new era at Las Encinas with new students who will no doubt cause a lot of troubles amongst the characters we already know and love.

This season's new mystery plays out over the top of a soundtrack that features Elite's signature bangers alongside some familiar bops from Rosalía, Lion Babe, Sofi Tukker and even more. You can find every song in the list below, categorised according to the episode.

Here's every song on the Elite season 4 soundtrack

Elite season 4, episode 1 songs

Sila Lua - ‘Nada’

Eva McBel - ‘The Top’

Clergy with Beginners - ‘Bad Attitude’

Rubio - ‘Hacia El Fondo’

Metro - ‘Lemon’

Sila Lua - ‘Quiero Llorar’

Sacre - ’05:00am Jungle Chase’

Klik & Frik ft. Chancha Via Circuito - ‘Kuyaki’

Pale Blue - ‘I Walk Alone With Acid’

Mario Jose Llergo - ‘Me Miras, Pero No Me Ves’

Elite season 4, episode 2 songs

Inüit - ‘We the People’

Saint Saviour - ‘For My Love’

La Chica - ‘Drink’

Isabella Lovestory - ‘Kitten Heel’

Don Elektron, Sam Bruno & Afsheen - ‘Bo$$day’

Skinny Pelembe ft. Hejira - ‘I Just Wanna Be Your Prisoner’

Most x Yaniduv ft. Nipo - ‘Pa Atra’

Natalie Belle Bergman and Elliot Christian Bergman - ‘Rocksteady’

BCBC - ‘Be Together’

Sacre - ’10:00pm Fire Irae’

Mula - ‘Quiero Que Tú Quieras’

Elite season 4, episode 3 songs

Amadou & Mariam - ‘Sabali’

Juniore - ‘Ah Bah D’Accord’

Galaxy Fingers - ‘Cynically Sweet’

Erotic Market - ‘Tell Your L.I.B.I.D.O.’

Guitarricadelafuente - ‘Guantanamera’

Nawja - ‘Más Arriba’

BCBC ft. Harve - ‘Like You Know You’re Alive’

Soledad Vélez - ‘Knife’

Skinshape - ‘Take My Time’

Saint Saviour - ‘This Ain’t No Hymn’

Katéa - ‘Louder’

La Casa Azul - ‘Podría Ser Peor (Remix)’

Soledad Vélez - ‘Flecha’

Bassline Drift - ‘Pull Me Under (Deadly Avenger x Si Begg Remix)'

Elite season 4, episode 4 songs

Lion Babe - ‘Wonder Woman’

Amelie Lens - ‘Never The Same’

Galaxy Fingers - ‘Asking For Space’

Amelie Lens - ‘Energize’

Elliot Moss - ‘Slip’

Mow - ‘Lizard Party’

HXXS - ‘Witch Hunt’

Ambre - ‘Binary Lovers’

Alpine - ‘Alright’

Sébastian Tellier - ‘L’Amour Et La Violence’

Elite season 4, episode 5 songs

Rhye - ‘Needed’

Metro - ‘Paradise Lost’

Daniel Stewart Pierce - ‘Burn (Matador Remix)’

Joy Charity Enriquez - ‘We Hit Harder’

Quality Drugs - ‘Driving’

Tonina - ‘Outer Love’

Elite season 4, episode 6 songs

Reyko - ‘Hierba Mala’

Anni B Sweet - ‘Buen Viaje’

GGOOLLDD - ‘The Way That I Feel (Graham C Walsh Remix)’

Max Rad - ‘Save Me From Myself’

Mow - ‘Come As You Care’

Pol Branch & Natalia Lacunza - ‘En Llamas’

Sofi Tukker - ‘Fuck They’

Blackmail - ‘Concrete Heap’

Poliça - ‘Violent Games’

Jack Brady, Ambar Cruz, Jordan Roman - ‘Shades Of Blue’

Elite season 4, episode 7 songs

Zella Day - ‘You Sexy Thing’

Alaska Reid - ‘Oblivion’

Babi - ‘Devuélvemelo’

Betta Lemme - ‘Give It’

Baio - ‘Dangeroue Anamal’

Ayia - ‘New Moon’

Sleep Thieves - ‘Aching Bones’

Elite season 4, episode 8 songs

Mow - ‘Dr. Mike Alon’

Flikka ft. Gotts Street Park - ‘Red’

Asaf Avidan - ‘Lost Horse’

DJ Streaks - ‘Greatest Love’

Alex The Flipper - ‘Indian River’

Slow Magic - ‘All I Need’

Rosalía - ‘Bagdad - Cap. 7: Liturgia’

Agnes Obel - ‘Fuel To Fire’

Guitarricadelafuente - ‘Desde Las Alturas’

Sprints - ‘The Cheek’

Ocie Elliott - ‘Run To You’