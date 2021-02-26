Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Elite season 5 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Elite season 4 isn't even out yet but Netflix have already announced that there will be a fifth season of the hit Spanish series.

Each season of Elite has a different, gripping mystery. Elite season 1 was all about who killed Marina, Elite season 2 focused on the disappearance of Samu and Elite season 3 told the story of the murder of Polo. It's unclear exactly what Elite season 4 and Elite season 5 have in store for us but, with multiple, major cast changes, one thing is for sure: more chaos awaits.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Elite season 5, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 4.

When does Elite season 5 come out on Netflix?

When is the Elite season 5 release date?

In February 2021, Netflix tweeted: "Elite fans get ready for more because the show has been renewed for a fifth season! (and before you ask... no, Season 4 has not premiered yet)." As it stands there's no official release date for Elite season 4 just yet, let alone, Elite season 5. However, season 3 came out in March 2020, so it's possible that season 4 will drop at a similar time. Season 4 has already finished filming.

Netflix tend to release new seasons of shows annually so we could get Elite season 5 as soon as March 2022.

Who will be in the Elite season 5 cast?

Again there's no official confirmation on who will be in the Elite season 5 cast just yet. Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia) and Jorge López (Valerio) all left the show at the end of season 3, with their characters finishing school and moving on to new ventures.

Elite season 4 will see Itzan Escamilla (Samu), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Ander), Omar Shana (Omar) and Claudia Salas (Rebeca) all retake their final year. If they successfully complete their last year of school in season 4, it's possible that none of them will be back for season 5.

However, it's already been announced that season 4 will see Manu Dios, Pol Granch, Carla Díaz and Martina Cariddi join Elite as new characters. Unless one of them dies, we imagine that they will all be back. Netflix have also revealed that Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will join the franchise in season 5.

What will happen in Elite season 5?

This will likely all depend on what happens in Elite season 4 and which characters are still part of the series. That being said, we imagine that there will be a new mystery and much more scandal. We'll let you know as soon as theories, spoilers and news materialise.

Is there an Elite season 5 trailer yet?

There isn't an Elite season 5 trailer at the moment but we shall update you as soon as there is one.