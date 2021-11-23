Drag Race UK’s Ella Vaday reveals RuPaul joke that was cut from comedy roast | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Watch Ella nominate her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook!

Each week the eliminated queens from the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be sitting down with PopBuzz presenter and self-styled "Oprah Winfrey of Drag" Yshee Black to spill the tea on all things Drag Race UK.

And the queens will be nominating their fellow sisters in our juicy yearbook categories. Who is the shadiest queen of the season? Who do they think should win the title of Miss Congeniality? Well, you can find the answers to that and more ONLY on the Drag Race Yearbook. Find all our videos here.

This week we'll be chatting with all of the finalists and first up in the drag beast from Dagenham East, Ella Vaday.

In this episode, Ella reveals the read for RuPaul that was cut from the comedy roast challenge, what it's like being named trade of the season and causing "bi panic" in her fans, and what it's like reaching the Drag Race final. All that and Ella nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Watch the full interview by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.

