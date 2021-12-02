Coming Out Chats: Jodie Harsh and L Devine in conversation

2 December 2021, 15:46 | Updated: 2 December 2021, 15:58

Jodie Harsh and L Devine on the Coming Out Chats podcast
Jodie Harsh and L Devine on the Coming Out Chats podcast. Picture: PopBuzz
Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Jodie and L open up about their coming out journeys on the Coming Out Chats podcast

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Welcome to Coming Out Chats, the podcast where our guests open up to each other about their coming out journeys. This week we're joined by Jodie Harsh and L Devine.

Jodie is a producer, songwriter, DJ, and drag artist from Canterbury. Famous for her trademark blonde beehive and thumping DJ sets, Jodie has become an icon of the UK nightlife scene. Earlier this year, Jodie signed her first major label record deal and became the first drag artist to ever be playlisted on Radio 1. She is currently supporting Jessie Ware on her UK tour.

L Devine is a singer, songwriter and pop artist from Whitley Bay. This year, she released two EPs, Near Life Experience Part One and Part Two, and she has amassed over 61 million streams across all platforms. L Devine has been praised for her frank approach to writing about sex and sexuality, and draws inspiration from queer icons and artists who, as she put it, “weren’t afraid to talk about sex in their music and make it fun and liberating.”

Are the days of labels numbered? Jodie Harsh and L Devine discuss the role of labels, sneaking into gay clubs at 15 with fake ID, being outed by your teachers, having to hide relationships from unsupportive parents, and Jodie reveals how her father discovered she was a drag queen after she appeared on a TV show. Listen to all that and more by hitting play below.

Listen and subscribe to Coming Out Chats below:

