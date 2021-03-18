Here are the 10 most liked Instagram photos ever

By Nicky Idika

Instagram's most liked photos include snaps from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and Cristiano Ronaldo. So, which celebrity photo holds the record for most likes on Instagram?

Instagram's ten most liked photos are a who's who of mega famous stars, their offspring, and their lux lives. Whether it's a pregnancy announcement that rakes up millions of likes, or a celeb sharing their most intimate moments with the world, fans seem to love it when famous people get personal on Instagram.

Celebrities....they're just like us. Especially when their most liked Instagram photos are photos taken of their babies, engagement announcements, or big career moves. The likes of Kylie Jenner, Cristiano Ronaldo and Billie Eilish can get millions of Instagram likes in their sleep. Here's who currently holds the top 10 most liked Instagram photos of all time - as of March 2021

These are the most liked Instagram photos of all time. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, @jenniferaniston via Instagram

1) An egg - 54.9 million likes

Kylie Jenner's reign as the number one most liked picture came to an end on January 14th after an egg absolutely obliterated her previous record. A picture of an egg, uploaded on Jan 4 2019, from an account called world_record_egg has now surpassed 54 million links on Instagram, becoming the most liked picture BY MILES. The account also has 7.2m followers (at time of writing).

2) XXXTentacion's final image posted before his death - 23.8 million likes

The image, captioned "LOVE IS WAR", was posted almost a month before he was killed. It is also the only picture on his account.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo's post in remembrance of Diego Maradona - 19.8 million likes

4) Chadwick Boseman's family announcing his passing - 19.1 million likes

5) Kylie Jenner's first picture of her daughter Stormi Webster - 18.5 million likes

How many people can say that the first photo of them ever put online got nearly 20 million likes? Stormi Webster was born on February 1, and her introduction to the world just 5 days later quickly climbed to the top of the 'most liked Instagram photos of all time' list. Its reign lasted almost one whole year before being knocked off the top spot by a random picture of an egg. Justice for Stormi.

6) Billie Eilish's photo of her new blonde hair – 16.7 million likes

7) Jennifer Aniston's Friends reunion group picture - 16.4 million likes

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in October 2019 and proceeded to completely break the platform in the process. She broke a record when she set the time for the fastest IG account to reach 1 million followers in a smooth five hours and 16 minutes. Another photo of her, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow gained almost 10 million likes in 10 days.

8) Leo Messi's post in remembrance of Diego Maradona – 16.4 million likes

9) Kylie Jenner's birthday post for Travis Scott – 15.9 million likes

10) Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's engagement announcement – 15.6 million likes

So there's the top 10, but what about the top 20? Here are the rest of the most liked photos on Instagram.

11) Tentree's pledge to plant trees for every like on the post - 15.4 million likes

12) LeBron James' tribute to Kobe Bryant - 15.4 million likes

13) Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi's face in a bubble bath - 15.3 million likes

14) Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi telling her not to be "afraid" - 14.5 million likes

15) The Rock's photo of his wedding to Lauren Hashian - 14.4 million likes

16) Selena Gomez's photo of herself in Florence, Italy - 14.4 million likes

17) Kobe Bryant's final Instagram post before his death - 14.3 million likes

18) Selena Gomez's photo of herself and her friends - 14.3 million likes

19) Cristiano Ronaldo's photo of his birthday - 14.2 million likes

20) Kylie Jenner's photo of herself and Travis Scott - 14.2 million likes