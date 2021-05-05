TikTok 3 minute videos are here - here's how to get them

By Katie Louise Smith

The 3 minute video feature was tested by a small group of users back in December 2020 and now they're starting to appear on TikTok's FYP.

3 minute videos on TikTok? Yep, they really do exist! TikTok users have noticed that videos over 60 seconds are starting to pop up on their For You Pages recently – but the feature is not available to everyone just yet.

Back in December 2020, social media consultant Matt Navarra shared that an option for 3 minute long TikTok videos was reportedly in the works. According to a screenshot that was shared on Twitter, the notification from TikTok reads: "You have early access to uploading videos up to 3 minutes long on the TikTok app and desktop! To try it out, make sure your app is up-to-date and try uploading a video from your device to the app or tiktok.com."

Now, it appears as though more people have been given access to the new feature. Here's what you need to know about 3 minute TikTok videos, and how to upload them.

How to make a 3 minute video on TikTok

To upload a 3 minute video (or a video over 60 seconds) on TikTok, you will need to have been invited to an early access trial of the feature. Users who have been given access will get a notification explaining that it's now available to test.

The majority of users that are currently able to upload 3 minute TikTok videos appear to be either verified or have a considerably large following. Although, it's not confirmed that you need a specific amount of followers to be given the feature.

According to the notification telling users who have access to the 3 minute video feature, you have to film and edit the video outside of the TikTok app, and then load it up to your profile.

It's currently unclear when this feature will be available for all users to use.

First TikTok I’ve seen over 60 seconds. They’ve been testing this for awhile but this is the first time I’ve stumbled across one.



Also, this TikTok is amazing. pic.twitter.com/CCDxgYsHj6 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) April 15, 2021

While the 3 minute video limit is appealing and beneficial to some creators, others are concerned that it will take over the FYP and ruin the user experience.

No more splitting story time videos into 3 parts? All zodiac signs in one video? 3 minute long compilations of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie being chaotic? Sounds amazing, tbh.