Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

Looking for a song you heard on TikTok? Here's all the popular songs that've gone viral on TikTok in 2021, plus the original creators of the dance challenges.

TikTok truly had its moment in 2020 and its showing no signs of stopping as we enter 2021.

Dance challenges, viral songs, memes and everything in between are back for another year of chaos, with the social media platform set to send a whole host of new and old tracks soaring up the charts.

2020 saw the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and even legendary bands like Fleetwood Mac gain immense popularity amongst Gen Z'ers. Remixes of popular songs also took off on the platform, transforming hits like Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' and Cardi B's 'WAP' into sounds that took on their own life. But which songs will get the TikTok treatment in 2021?

Here's all the popular 2021 TikTok songs so far – and who created the dances:

Viral TikTok songs from 2021 trends or memes:

Timex Social Club - 'Rumours'

This '80s bop from Timex Social Club has been turned into a meme that basically exposes every day lies, thanks to its "stop spreading those rumours around" lyrics. Technically, this one started at the end of December 2020 but it's thriving in January 2021.

Taylor Swift - 'no body, no crime (ft. HAIM)'

TikTok users are using Taylor's evermore masterpiece to present their personal conspiracy theories about certain celebrities or fictional characters they think might have "done it".

TikTok songs with viral dances:

Wale – 'Lotus Flower Bomb (ft. Miguel)'

Debuting at the end of December 2020, @goolir's routine to Wale's track is picking up steam in 2021 with Addison Rae and Haley Sharpe both bringing the dance to their followers.

What were the biggest TikTok songs from 2020?

Here's the top 5 most used songs on TikTok from the past year:

Jawsh 685 - 'Laxed [Siren Beat]'

Karin - 'Bagaikan Langit Cover'

Young Thug feat. Future - 'Relationship'

K Camp - 'Lottery (Renegade)'

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage'

