What is the Buss It Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's everything you need to know about TikTok's Buss It Challenge and how to actually do it…

TikTok is the place where all viral challenges are born. Every year there's a new challenge taking over the platform and 2021 is no exception. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic, a lot of us are stuck inside looking a little...worse for wear. Well, the Buss It Challenge is giving people a chance to feel like they're in the clurrrb once again.

It's not known who actually started the Buss It Challenge, but it's really blowing up on social media right now. To participate, you need to start off the video in casual clothing, no makeup and busting a move. When the beat drops, you drop to the floor in a glam outfit and start dancing for the camera.

It's worth noting that you'll need to film two videos and then piece them together. One should be the starting casual look which finishes when you drop down to the floor and the next video (the more glam one) should start with you on the floor. Simple.

What is the Buss It Challenge? Picture: @ryley via TikTok

What is the Buss It Challenge song?

The Buss It Challenge features the song 'Buss It' by Texan rapper Erica Banks. 'Buss It', which was released in June 2020, actually samples the iconic 2002 hit 'Hot in Herre' by rapper Nelly throughout the track.

Thanks to the challenge, 'Buss It' is currently climbing the Apple iTunes charts. Erica recently shared on Instagram that 'Buss It' is one of the top female rap songs on US iTunes.

Here's some of the best Buss It Challenge videos on TikTok

What are the 'Buss It' lyrics?

Checkin' your reflection and tellin' your best friend

Like, "Girl, I think my butt gettin' big"

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Throw it like a stripper, ayy

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Turn around and tip her, ayy

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Real slim waist wit' a body on me

God-damn, I'm poppin', I'm hot

Real thick bands in a motherfucker pants

He was staring from a stance, so I took him to the spot

I don't wanna talk, I wanna be in yo' mouth

Tell that nigga, "Get out", he ain't packing with a Glock

Beggin' for a dance, he ain't even get a chance

Threw it back and let it land, ain't no beggin' me to stop, bitch

Ate the pussy up on Tuesday

Back and the side, yeah, two ways

Give me that top like toupée

Slurpin' on the pussy like Kool-Aid

One don't be enough, I need two baes

Nigga down my throat like D'USSE

Lick all on the tip like brûlée

Nigga, I'ma do whatever you say

Now watch me

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Throw it like a stripper, ayy

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Turn around and tip her, ayy

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Drop it down low and pick it up, ayy

You know I don't ever give a fuck, ayy

Nigga lookin' at me in the club, ayy

He gon' have to throw a couple dubs, ayy

I don't even wanna much talk to the nigga

Why he always tryna come and see what's up? Uh

Brown liquor all in your cup, ayy

Say he wanna put it in my gut, uh

Nigga couldn't make it to the club, so

I'ma throw it back on FaceTime

I don't never be on no Tinder and

I don't never be on no Dateline

Told me I could have a couple racks, shit

Told him I'ma need about eight, nine

Got a nigga you ain't never seen yet

'Cause I ain't never wit' him in the daytime

Now watch me

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Throw it like a stripper, ayy

Throw it like a stripper, damn

Turn around and tip her, ayy

Buss it, buss it, buss it, buss it

Is you fuckin'? Two shots, fuck it