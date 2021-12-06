How to do the AI Painting Song trend on TikTok and what app to use

By Katie Louise Smith

TikTok users are using the WOMBO Dream app to create stunning AI paintings of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift songs.

TikTok has done it again with another viral trend that will keep you busy for hours.

The latest trend to go viral on the app involves users 'creating' AI paintings to bring song titles and lyrics to life. So far, the #AIPainting hashtag on TikTok has 4.5 million views and it's all thanks to the Dream by WOMBO app.

TikTok users have been using the app to generate AI paintings based on song titles from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, as well as Marvel characters – and the results are absolutely stunning.

So, here's how to do the #AIPainting trend on TikTok, what app to use and how it works.

How to do the TikTok AI Painting trend. Picture: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Dream by WOMBO

To take part in the #AIPainting trend on TikTok, users will have to download the Dream by WOMBO app from the App Store or the Play Store.

Once downloaded, the app will ask you to type in a prompt. This can be absolutely anything from the title of a movie or a song, the name of a character, a lyric from a song, your favourite quote... literally anything.

Once you've got your prompt, you then have to select which style of painting you want the AI to produce. The selections include 'Mystical', 'Synthwave', 'Psychic', 'Vibrant', 'Steampunk' and 'Fantasy Art'.

To create the painting, tap 'create' and wait for the final product to appear on your screen. (The AI will create a different image each time, even if you use the same prompt.)

The trend is also popular on Twitter too, with people sharing AI generated images of characters from manga and anime series, video games, star signs and everything else in between.

Honestly, I'm obsessed.

