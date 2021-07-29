TikTok star Anthony Barajas on life support after being shot in movie theatre

By Jazmin Duribe

Rylee Goodrich was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

TikTok star Anthony Barajas is currently in a critical condition after being shot in a movie theatre.

On Monday (July2 6), Anthony Barajas, 19, and his friend Rylee Goodrich, 18, were at the 9.35pm showing of The Forever Purge at a movie theatre in Corona, California, when a gunman opened fire.

After the movie, staff found them with gunshot wounds and sadly Rylee died at the scene. Police have confirmed that Anthony is on life support at a local hospital.

"They were shot in the head. We will not know how many times or the exact entry point of the bullet(s) until the coroner performs their autopsies and writes their reports," Corona Police Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis told CNN in an email.

Anthony Barajas on life support after being shot in movie theatre. Picture: @itsanthonymichael via Instagram

Corona Police Capt. Paul Mercado told CNN that it's not currently known if the shooting took place during or after the movie. There were less than 10 people in the theatre at the time.

On Tuesday, police arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, at his home in El Cerrito. A firearm and further evidence related to the crime scene were found following a police search. "The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder," police confirmed in a press release.

Police believe it was an "unprovoked attack" and Jimenez, who had bought a movie ticket, didn't know the victims or have any contact with them prior to the shooting. Police have also stated that items were taken but they are not calling robbery a motive for the shooting at this time.

Jimenez has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is currently being held on $2 million bail. He will appear before a judge for arraignment within the next few days.

Anthony is a soccer player and huge on TikTok. At the time of writing, Anthony has almost 940,000 followers on TikTok and almost 45,000 followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, ABC7 reports that Rylee had gained a scholarship to Grand Canyon University on its STEM program and had just launched an eyelash business.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Julia Barajas to cover Anthony's medical expenses. There's also a GoFundMe page to help cover Rylee's funeral expenses.