Charli D'Amelio reveals why she unfollowed Addison Rae on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

Charli D'Amelio has addressed why she unfollowed Addison Rae on Instagram.

Now as you know, Charli and Addison are practically the faces of TikTok. Charli currently has the most-followed TikTok account while Addison is the third most-followed person on TikTok after being knocked out of second place by Khaby Lame. Both Charli and Addison were also in The Hype House and have made content together in the past.

However, over the weekend fans noticed that Charli had unfollowed Addison. Charli, who has wiped her Instagram account of all its photos, also deleted a number of fan pages. Fans then started to speculate whether or not Charli was unfollowing Addison because they had ended their friendship.

Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday (Nov 28), Addison tweeted the heartbroken emoji, and a concerned fan replied: "If it's because of charli's unfollow, I just hope everything is fine between you guys." Another also commented on the post: "Did Charli unfollow you on insta?"

Well, don't worry, guys. There's no drama here. On Twitter, Charli explained why she deleted Addison from Instagram. In a series of tweets, which appear to have now been deleted, Charli said: "I want to unfollow everyone on Instagram and start over.

"Don't worry everything is okay my account is on hold but I will be able to follow more fan pages if my account is less packed which means I have to start over from 0 I love you all." Phew!

And in response to a fan that said they had been "worried" about the whole thing, Charli said: "I'm all good my Instagram just never works I follow so many accounts and it back it up a lot. Hopefully this will help and then it will crash less."

Addison hasn't said anything about the whole thing and she still follows Charli. And as it stands, Charli is now following 467 people – but she still doesn't follow Addison…

