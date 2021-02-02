Charli D'Amelio deletes tweet after mistakenly assuming Charli XCX hashtag is about her

Here For Charli was created on Twitter in support of Charli XCX following the passing of her friend and collaborator Sophie.

Charli D'Amelio is coming under fire after mistakenly assuming that a new hashtag created for Charli XCX was made for her.

On Saturday (Feb 2), critically-acclaimed producer and artist, Sophie, passed away at the age of 34. Transgressive, her label, tweeted: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Following the tragic news Sophie's fans, friends and peers took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved star. Fans of Charli XCX, Sophie's close friend and collaborator, also set up the hashtag #HereForCharli in support of her. However, TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio, accidentally thought that her own fans had launched the hashtag to celebrate her.

What is Here for Charli?

sending u so much love charli ily #hereforcharli pic.twitter.com/6ejUoNL2is — x æ a-12 (@fkaswift) February 1, 2021

#hereforcharli I hope u feel better Charli after SOPHIE’s passing, sending much love ❤️ — everything1d (@everything1d12) February 1, 2021

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (Jan 30), Charli D'Amelio tweeted: "i am looking through the “hereforcharli” hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart i am so lucky to have you all by my side!! i love you bebs." Charli XCX fans were then quick to point out that Charli had made a mistake.

One person replied: "Charli please understand that this hashtag was made for someone who passed and it was to help their grieving friends and family feel supported by fans, no hate but please just pay a little more attention." Another added: "it's for Charli XCX because her great friend and collaborator SOPHIE just passed away in tragic circumstances".

IM SCREAMING CHARLI DAMELIO THINKS THE #hereforcharli HASHTAG IS FOR HER 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dPRDxAgEML — jake loves hma❀ (@thebitchisminee) February 1, 2021

Charli please understand that this hashtag was made for someone who passed and it was to help their grieving friends and family feel supported by fans, no hate but please just pay a little more attention. — Aniya (@Aniya_0o0) February 1, 2021

it's for Charli XCX because her great friend and collaborator SOPHIE just passed away in tragic circumstances pic.twitter.com/4qiGPgf4k7 — XCX RIGHTS (@kw_rogers) February 1, 2021

This is so embarrassing. Chile and it’s still up. Charli XCX lost a close friend and of course the famous for being famous must center themselves. Rest In Peace SOPHIE. https://t.co/4WKHQIqnPz — 5hahem (@shaTIRED) February 1, 2021

THE #HEREFORCHARLI IS FOR CHARLI XCX. SJE IS GRIEVING OVER A FRIEND SHE LOST. CHARLI DAMELIO RISKED THE LIVES OF MANY PPL BY GOING TO THE BAHAMAS. STOP BEING INSENSITIVE, DUNKINS — r CLAIMS TRACK 19 (@1970SM00NLIGHT) February 1, 2021

Charli D'Amelio is not completely to blame though. Shortly after the hashtag began flooding social media, fans of the TikTok star assumed it was created for her and began praising her and tagging her in #HereForCharli tweets. One person wrote: "if you’re seeing this, you are such a sweet person and you deserve so much. You’re one of the only reasons I’m alive. ilysm".

Another person tweeted: "hey char!! i just wanted to say that im so grateful for you!! you saved my life, and so many others!! im also beyond proud of how much you've accomplished and how much you've grown. keep on being you, cause you're amazing!! i love you forever".

[ @charlidamelio ] if you’re seeing this, you are such a sweet person and you deserve so much. You’re one of the only reasons I’m alive. ilysm



ascharls x



[ #hereforcharli @charlidamelio ] pic.twitter.com/Uyp4FOfMLn — 𝗺𝗶𝗮 (@ascharlss) January 31, 2021

@charlidamelio hey char!! i just wanted to say that im so grateful for you!! you saved my life, and so many others!! im also beyond proud of how much you've accomplished and how much you've grown. keep on being you, cause you're amazing!! i love you forever #hereforcharli pic.twitter.com/3niFEVHKeG — tiffany | she/they (@vxhuddy) January 30, 2021

In other words, it seems likely that Charli D'Amelio only saw the tweets she was tagged in and, as a result, missed what the #HereForCharli hashtag was really about.

Charli D'Amelio hasn't addressed the error but she deleted her "#hereforcharli" yesterday (Feb 1).

Charli XCX has since paid tribute to Sophie on Twitter. She ended her post, writing: "I love you and I will never forget you Sophie".

Our thoughts are with Charli XCX and Sophie's friends and family at this time.