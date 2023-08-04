Yeet Baby TikTok star Chris Rooney found safe after being reported missing

By Sam Prance

Chris Rooney went missing amid reports that he has split from his wife Emily Rooney.

Chris Rooney, who is best known for his viral Yeet Baby TikTok videos, has been found safe after he was reported missing.

Last week, news broke out that TikTok and Instagram star Chris Rooney had gone missing. Chris was last seen at his home on Main Street in Fredericksburg, Virginia on 25th July 2023. This led to concern and panic on social media with fans posting videos asking people to look for Chris. Chris' friends and family also shared posts of their own.

Now, people close to Chris have confirmed that the creator has been found in a post thanking everyone for their support.

According to TMZ, Chris' family filed a missing person's report for Chris yesterday (Aug 3) with the Virginia police. TMZ's law enforcement sources revealed that "Chris made contact with the police to let them know of his whereabouts and to report he was safe" hours later.

In a now-deleted Instagram story shared to @theyeetbaby account, Chris' family wrote: "He has been found safe. He is safe. Thank you for your prayers."

Chris first rose to fame thanks to his adorable and hilarious videos with his niece Marleigh. He now has over 5.6 million followers on TikTok.

It's currently unclear how Chris disappeared but fans have since claimed that the creator is currently going through a divorce following two miscarriages with his wife Emily Rooney. Chris has reportedly opened up about the split on past live videos.

A viral Reddit post claims: "He and his wife had two miscarriages. They found out she has a blood clotting disorder which will make carrying a pregnancy to term difficult. He has very clearly stated that they did not handle the situation well and their marriage didn’t survive it. He is now trying to heal from two very wanted lost pregnancies and a divorce."

They added: "He is staying at a casino hotel right now because his house that he bought less than a year ago is being shown. He’s trying to have a good time. I wish people would let the man live."

Chris is yet to speak out himself. We shall update you if and when he does.