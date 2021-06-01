Sienna Mae Gomez denies Jack Wright sexual assault allegations

By Sam Prance

A friend of Jack Wright's accused Sienna Mae Gomez of sexually assaulting and abusing Jack.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains information that some people may find triggering or upsetting. Please read ahead with caution.

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has addressed allegations that she sexually assaulted and abused her boyfriend Jack Wright.

Yesterday (May 31), Mason Rizzo, a friend of TikTok star Jack Wright posted a statement on social media accusing Sienna Mae Gomez of abusing Jack. He wrote: "I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then repeatedly wonder why ‘he doesn’t like you back.’"

He continued: "She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as. Followers should not be an excuse to get away with abusive behaviour. You guys all deserve to know the truth about her."

Now, Sienna (17), Jack's brother James Wright (17) and Jack (17) have all responded to the allegations online.

READ MORE: TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez apologises after Did You Eat Today? merch backlash

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright speak out following sexual assault allegations. Picture: @jackwright via Snapchat, @jack.wright21 via Instagram

Shortly after Jack shared Mason's tweet with the caption: "Jack and James have been my best friends since kindergarten.", Jack's brother James retweeted Mason's comments and added: "This is why I ‘couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.’"

Mason later deleted his tweets and wrote: "The Wright family, Sienna’s family, and I have decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media." James also deleted his tweets and retweeted Mason.

While Jack hasn't commented on the accusations directly, he posted an Instagram story with the caption: "thank you for all of your support" and a red heart emoji.

James Wright also said “this is why I ‘couldn’t just let it go and stay out of it.’” pic.twitter.com/vpee8CZ6Af — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 31, 2021

Jack Wright’s friend has deleted the post, saying this situation is now being handled offline. pic.twitter.com/yga3nCa6mL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Sienna has posted a statement denying the allegations. Taking to Instagram she wrote: "Friends fight and relationships sometimes change, but allegations of a criminal act are not to be thrown around loosely. Making an untrue sexual assault claim is never okay. I am beyond saddened by this situation."

Sienna continued: "In order for us all to move forward, I will be taking this offline with Jack. Thank you to all who have reached out with love and concern."

Sienna has since shared a video addressing the allegations and denied that she sexually assaulted Jack or ever had sex with him.

Shortly before the allegations came forward, Jack and Sienna unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their couple photos on Instagram leading many fans to believe that they had broken up.

Jack and Sienna are both set to star in Netflix's Hype House reality TV series later this year.