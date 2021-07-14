TikTok star Naim Darrechi slammed for tricking women into having unprotected sex

14 July 2021, 11:20

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Darrechi would tell his sexual partners that he was infertile.

A Spanish TikTok star is being blasted online after boasting that he had tricked women into having unprotected sex.

Naim Darrechi, who has 26.7 million followers on TikTok, made the comments during an interview with Spanish YouTuber Mostopapi. The video now appears to have been deleted or archived. He said: "I find it difficult with a condom, so I never use one."

The 19-year-old then added that he would ejaculate inside them and because his sexual partners had never been pregnant he thought he might have a "problem" so he would tell them: "Relax, I'm sterile. It's true. I tell them don't worry, I've had a surgery to don't have kids [sic]." The interviewer then laughed.

TikTok star Naim Darrechi slammed for tricking women into having unprotected sex
TikTok star Naim Darrechi slammed for tricking women into having unprotected sex. Picture: @naimdarrechi via Instagram

Darrechi received backlash for his comments with many pointing out how he is carelessly exposing women to sexually transmitted diseases and deceiving them.

Following the backlash, Darrechi apologised on Instagram. "I'm really sorry... it's just crazy what I said. I want to apologise, really. Sometimes I don't realise the responsibility that is mine...," he explained.

"I made a comment that really is out of place and that is not right. Sometimes I say things and sometimes I exaggerate, but here it's just crazy what I said, I wish it had been cut at the edit and no one would ever have heard it."

Spain's equality minister Irene Montero has now requested that a prosecutor investigates Darrechi. In a Spanish Twitter statement, she wrote: "Taking off a condom or ejaculating inside someone without consent is now sexual abuse and the #OnlyYesisYes law will recognise it as assault.

"Bragging to 26million followers about something like this reflects the urgency of centering consent. We will inform the prosecutor’s office."

If convicted under the bill, Darrechi could reportedly face between one and 12 years in prison.

