Too Hot To Handle: Peter Vigilante's TikTok is one massive thirst trap

By Katie Louise Smith

Peter Vigilante is a popular TikTok creator, who also shares content on OnlyFans. Here's where to follow him.

Get ready for another season of sexy shenanigans because Netflix's Too Hot To Handle has officially arrived back in our lives.

Season 2 of Too Hot To Handle sees another batch of contestants test their own abilities to keep their hands to themselves, or risk the prize fund being slashed by Lana, the all-seeing, all-knowing, abstinence robot thing.

One of those new contestants is Peter Vigilante, a 21-year-old, 5ft 8, personal trainer and TikTok influencer - something he mentions straight away as he enters the villa. Peter has over 2.2 million followers on TikTok, a number that absolutely sure to rise once Too Hot To Handle season 2 is released. His TikTok is also a massive thirst trap.

Here's everything you need to know about Peter from Too Hot To Handle's TikTok account – and his OnlyFans account.

What are Peter Vigilante's OnlyFans and TikTok usernames?

Picture: Netflix, @peter_vigilante via TikTok

What is Peter Vigilante's TikTok username?

Peter Vigilante's TikTok username is @peter_vigilante.

Peter also has a backup TikTok account under @petervigilante2.

Most of Peter's videos feature him shirtless (or in the process of taking his shirt off) and downing bottles of red wine. Most of those videos also use Everybody Loves An Outlaw's 'I See Red' song. Peter also appears to be a skilled pole dancer, and has a strong relationship with his mother, who appears in a lot of his TikTok videos.

Peter says he receives anywhere between 100 to 200 DMs a day from girls on the app too.

Here's a TikTok of Peter from Too Hot To Handle taking his shirt off, in the middle of Times Square, and downing a bottle of red wine while standing under a giant Too Hot To Handle billboard.

Here's a TikTok of Peter from Too Hot To Handle doing some Magic Mike moves at the gym.

Here's a TikTok of Peter from Too Hot To Handle climbing out of a pool, dripping wet.

Here's a TikTok of Peter from Too Hot To Handle showing off his impressive moves on a pole, as Ginuwine's 'Pony' plays in the background.

And here's a TikTok of Peter from Too Hot To Handle climbing onto the kitchen island, shirtless, downing another bottle of red wine and then falling off the island after his mum throws food at him.

What is Peter Vigilante's OnlyFans username?

As well as TikTok, Peter has his own OnlyFans account where he shows fans "behind the scenes posts and captures not seen on [his] other platforms." His subscription, in case you were wondering, is $30 a month.

