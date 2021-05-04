Zoe Laverne announces engagement to Dawson Day at her gender reveal party

By Jazmin Duribe

Zoe and Dawson are expecting a baby girl.

Zoe Laverne is officially engaged to Dawson Day, who she is expecting her first child with.

On Sunday (May 2), the TikTok star revealed that Dawson had popped the question at their gender reveal party on Instagram. In February, Zoe confirmed she was pregnant with Dawson's baby, who she has been dating since November 2020.

People questioned the legitimacy of Zoe's pregnancy and insinuated that Dawson might not be the father of the baby. Some believed the baby's father was Connor Joyce, a 13-year-old fan Zoe admitted she "caught feelings" for. However, Zoe insisted there was no way Connor could be the father because "nothing else happened besides a kiss".

Zoe Laverne announces engagement to Dawson Day. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram

Well, all the drama hasn't put a dampener on things because the couple celebrated discovering the gender of the baby and their engagement. Zoe shared a series of photos of the party on Instagram as well as her engagement ring. She wrote: "best day of my life. thank you to @jamidayrn and @mamalaverne for making this such a special day and thank you to everyone who came. I love you all so much. I love you Dawson Brady, so happy to be Zoe Day."

Zoe and Dawson also announced that they're having a baby girl. Both shared pictures from their gender reveal party, shooting out canisters with pink smoke. Dawson also revealed that they're planning on calling the baby girl Emersyn.

Zoe and Dawson are expecting a baby girl. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram

He said: "Had a blast today! Thank you so much @jamidayrn for throwing this all together. I love you so much. I cannot wait to hold our beautiful baby girl… Emersyn! and I’m so blessed to be your fiancé, Zoe. I love you so much and wouldn’t wanna spend the rest of my life or build a family w/ anyone else. I love you baby."