Zoe Laverne films herself peeing on a test following fake pregnancy accusations

By Sam Prance

Zoe Laverne clapped back at rumours that she's not actually pregnant with Dawson Day's baby in a series of TikTok videos.

Zoe Laverne has responded to accusations that she's faking her pregnancy by recording herself peeing on a pregnancy test.

Yesterday (Feb 23), Zoe Laverne took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant. The 19-year-old TikTok celebrity posted a photo of a positive pregnancy test with a selfie of her and her boyfriend Dawson Day. She also wrote: "you are going to be such a great daddy!! i love you so much thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth."

Following the news, fans took to social media to congratulate Zoe. However, some people began questioning whether it was real or a publicity stunt. Now, Zoe has taken to TikTok to set the record straight with a video of her taking a pregnancy test.

READ MORE: Zoe Laverne confirms she's pregnant with boyfriend Dawson Day's baby

Zoe Laverne films herself peeing following fake pregnancy test accusations. Picture: @zoelaverne via TikTok

Last night (Feb 23), Zoe posted a TikTok video responding to someone suggesting that Zoe got her pregnancy test pics from Google. In the video, she says: "Let me put you on some facts real quick." She then explained: "This is exactly where I took the picture", and showed fans her pregnancy tests and the bathroom counter where she actually photographed them.

However, to clap back at any of her doubters, Zoe added: "Lucky for you, I went and bought two more just to test and prove you wrong". She then filmed herself peeing on both tests and showed that both of them gave her positive pregnant results.

Someone then asked Zoe why she posted a video of her peeing, and she said: "Well, the reason why I did record me peeing is because if I didn't y'all would have said it was fake and, since y'all like to say I lie about everything, I just have to prove you wrong sometimes. Also, peeing is a natural thing, I don't get how it's gross."

Zoe Laverne confirms she's pregnant with boyfriend Dawson Day's baby. Picture: @zoexlaverne via Instagram

Zoe also took to Instagram to deny claims that the baby is 13-year-old Connor Joyce's. Zoe faced backlash last year after videos of her kissing Connor circulated. She wrote: "This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in your own business."