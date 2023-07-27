Alien memes go viral following UFO congress hearing

27 July 2023, 16:06

US concealing UFO recovery programme, says ex-intelligence officer

By Katie Louise Smith

Have aliens been confirmed real? Here's all the funniest memes and reactions to the UFO congress hearing.

Aliens? Being 'confirmed' real? We did not have that our 2023 bingo card.

In case you've haven't been keeping up with what's going on, here's a quick update: Yesterday (July 26), there was a UFO congressional hearing where whistleblowers shared explosive claims that the U.S. government are in possession of UAPs (Unexplained anomalous phenomenon, a.k.a. Unidentified flying objects).

READ MORE: Area 51 memes are going viral thanks to a viral 'Storm Area 51' Facebook event

When asked 'Do you believe that our government is in possession of UAPs?', David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, replied: "Absolutely – based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years."

Of course, the wild claims have now sparked a wave of memes with people speculating about whether or not aliens are actually real.

Did the US Government confirm aliens are real?

Alien memes are going viral following the UFO congress hearing
Alien memes are going viral following the UFO congress hearing. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Lonely__ via Getty Creative

So, what exactly has David Grusch claimed? The whistleblower has claimed, under oath, that the US government has conducted a "multi-decade" program which has collected, and attempted to reconstruct, crashed UAPs.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access," he said.

Based on his interviews with multiple "high-level intelligence officials" over the span of four years, he also claimed that he was told "non-human" biologics had been recovered by the government.

In addition to Grusch's claims, two ex-Navy members also took part in the hearing. David Fravor, ex-Navy commander, spoke of seeing an unidentified object flying in the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, ex-Navy pilot, claimed he saw unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast "every day for at least a couple years".

The Pentagon have now denied the claims and issued a statement in response to what was said at the hearings. But over on social media? People are running with it and the memes are hilarious.

Aliens? In THIS economy?

Of course there's already thirst...

What did she know?!

Honestly, Beyoncé could not have timed 'Alien Superstar' any better.

Congratulations to Tom Delonge.

Need a full documentary on the aliens' first month on earth ASAP.

In conclusion...

