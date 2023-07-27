Alien memes go viral following UFO congress hearing

US concealing UFO recovery programme, says ex-intelligence officer

By Katie Louise Smith

Have aliens been confirmed real? Here's all the funniest memes and reactions to the UFO congress hearing.

Aliens? Being 'confirmed' real? We did not have that our 2023 bingo card.

In case you've haven't been keeping up with what's going on, here's a quick update: Yesterday (July 26), there was a UFO congressional hearing where whistleblowers shared explosive claims that the U.S. government are in possession of UAPs (Unexplained anomalous phenomenon, a.k.a. Unidentified flying objects).

When asked 'Do you believe that our government is in possession of UAPs?', David Grusch, a former U.S. intelligence official, replied: "Absolutely – based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years."

Of course, the wild claims have now sparked a wave of memes with people speculating about whether or not aliens are actually real.

Did the US Government confirm aliens are real?

Alien memes are going viral following the UFO congress hearing. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Lonely__ via Getty Creative

So, what exactly has David Grusch claimed? The whistleblower has claimed, under oath, that the US government has conducted a "multi-decade" program which has collected, and attempted to reconstruct, crashed UAPs.

"I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access," he said.

Based on his interviews with multiple "high-level intelligence officials" over the span of four years, he also claimed that he was told "non-human" biologics had been recovered by the government.

In addition to Grusch's claims, two ex-Navy members also took part in the hearing. David Fravor, ex-Navy commander, spoke of seeing an unidentified object flying in the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, ex-Navy pilot, claimed he saw unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast "every day for at least a couple years".

The Pentagon have now denied the claims and issued a statement in response to what was said at the hearings. But over on social media? People are running with it and the memes are hilarious.

Aliens? In THIS economy?

i'm not paying student loans if there are aliens sorry — Braxton 🟥 (@Braxtonbrew96) July 26, 2023

“aliens exist we have proof”



everybody dealing with inflation, climate change, severe debt, depression, a housing crisis, long covid: pic.twitter.com/W5ys8Azld6 — dij (@DijahSB) July 26, 2023

“Aliens are real” yeah I know, lower the cost of living https://t.co/7GfIjMG4xs — Pegatron (@goldngodsdesire) July 26, 2023

those aliens better stay away because it was already hard enough fighting humans to get eras tour tickets. — swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) July 26, 2023

I simply don’t have time or energy for aliens. They can try again in the fall. — Saeed, Or The Other One (@theferocity) July 26, 2023

aliens are gonna be super confused when they show up threatening to overthrow our leaders and we’re all stoked and offer to help. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) July 26, 2023

me to the news aliens are probably real pic.twitter.com/vR8mKzbibP — p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) July 26, 2023

Of course there's already thirst...

if the aliens look like this....... i will act a fool like we're laying eggs baby pic.twitter.com/jTg66rmIaQ — jaboukie (@jaboukie) July 27, 2023

omg☺️aliens??👽👽sounds wild!💃🏼🤪don’t mind me😳😎i’m just laying in the garden🏡🛏️working on ma tan🌞🧴but oops❗️no pants😱🩲how embarrassing😳🙈🍑sure would be a shame🤔💭if someone came🛸⚡️and 🥄💢probed me🥴✨ — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) July 26, 2023

Me leaving when I find out aliens are fine as hell, do $2,000 dates, send $1000 for nail money, and have no podcasts nor unnecessary discourse on their planet: pic.twitter.com/Mmk4zRzraB — BaldBarbii of Rahuvia 💖 (@taibunnii) July 26, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: sources close to the White House say the aliens visiting Earth are kinda sexy and extremely gay — Connor Franta (@connorfranta) July 26, 2023

What did she know?!

after todays news now i’m starting to think maybe she saw an alien pic.twitter.com/w5hEPgOYNP — Zach Herron (@ImZachHerron) July 27, 2023

Honestly, Beyoncé could not have timed 'Alien Superstar' any better.

What if the Aliens just came to see Beyoncé in concert. pic.twitter.com/pstGjtHDjK — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟 . (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) July 26, 2023

UFO being seen cause they trynna get to the Renaissance tour and hear alien superstar pic.twitter.com/GJIRS9rmEh — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 26, 2023

Aliens in their UFO’s watching Beyoncé perform Alien Superstar pic.twitter.com/BL1Q8L7ban — diet drake (@kadeemsonline) July 26, 2023

Congratulations to Tom Delonge.

Need a full documentary on the aliens' first month on earth ASAP.

if we have to send a human representative to meet the aliens personally i think it should be gwyneth paltrow — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 26, 2023

Christopher Nolan after the government allows him to use the Aliens they captured for a new movie pic.twitter.com/VjcdFfbtIq — ❓ (@capeshitsucks) July 26, 2023

"Forget the X-Files! She's starring in the SEX-Files!"



"Invader? I hardly know 'er!"



"UFO uniforms designed by Stellar McCartney"



"Why don't you come down and probe me sometime?!"



"I'd love to land on her moon."



"I can see her black hole from here."



"Why it gotta be black?" pic.twitter.com/p2eFvxlf8j — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 26, 2023

In conclusion...

it’s cool that aliens are real and all but what the fuck am i supposed to do about that — sarah lugor! (@sarahlugor) July 26, 2023