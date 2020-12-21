This viral Astrotheme site reveals your celebrity soulmate based on your zodiac

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how to find out your celebrity soulmate based on your star sign and birth chart compatibility.

Do you believe in astrology? Are you desperate to find out which one of your celebrity crushes you're most compatible with? If you answered yes to both of those questions, then you're gonna love this 'Celebrity Soulmate' calculator.

The Celestar calculator, which is available to use on Astrotheme.com, calculates how compatible you are with your celebrity crushes based on your birth chart.

Once you input your name, birthday and time and place of birth, it'll then work out your Sun sign, your Moon sign and your Rising/Ascendant sign. Then, the site allows you to type in any celebrity of your choosing to see exactly how compatible you are.

Ready to find out who your celebrity soulmate might be?

READ MORE: This detailed personality test tells you which fictional character you're most like

Astrotheme Celestar compatibility: How to find your celebrity soulmate. Picture: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images, Astrotheme.com

Here's how to find your celebrity soulmate

Head to Astrotheme.com's 'Astrology and Compatibility with Celebrities' calculator then follow the instructions at the top of the page.

1) Click 'Your Profile' and input your First Name, Date of Birth, Time of Birth and City of Birth. Your birth chart should then appear on the left hand side.

2) Click 'Star 2' and type in the name of your chosen celebrity. When their name pops up on the right hand side, tap 'Star 2' above their picture and their chart should appear next to yours.

3) The calculator will then give you four Compatibility Ratings with varying results out of 100%: Conjugal (marriage), Emotional, Sexual and Communication.

Astrotheme Celestar compatibility: How to find your celebrity soulmate. Picture: Astrotheme.com

Obviously this all relies on the compatibility of the signs in your birth chart and it's unclear if all the birth times of the celebrities in the system are actually accurate. But who cares, it's just a bit of fun!

Either way, the site is going viral on TikTok, with some users scoring a full 100% compatibility rating with people like Harry Styles and Barack Obama.

For what it's worth, after typing all of my celebrity crushes into the calculator, my best results were Brad Pitt and Zayn Malik, both with 100% success rates all four categories. My worst? Paul Rudd with 0% in three categories.

You really do win some and you really do you lose some, huh?