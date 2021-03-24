A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the memes are out of control

24 March 2021, 12:01

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Cinnamon Toast Crunch memes are going viral after a man found shrimp in his cereal…

We've heard of some bizarre food combinations before, but shrimp and Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Yeah, this one belongs in the trash.

On Monday (Mar 22), comedian Jensen Karp tweeted that he had found a surprise in his breakfast – shrimp tails inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Jensen shared an image of the disgusting food combination on Twitter, and tweeted: "Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal?"

Cinnamon Toast Crunch responded: "We're sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box." They later provided an update on the situation after their specialist team looked into the matter: "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp."

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch
A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Picture: American Grocer, Channel 5

Jensen accused the brand of trying to "gaslight" him and revealed that unfortunately that wasn't the only thing he found in the box. He also found strange black pieces (which some have said could possibly be rat droppings…) baked into the cereal, dental floss, a piece of string and a round object covered in cinnamon that looked like a pea. The bag within the box also appeared to have been taped up. And the worst part? Jensen confirmed he had eaten an entire bowl of cereal before actually spotting the issue.

In another twist to the ordeal, Jensen has confirmed that a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) will be checking the cereal in order to confirm that what he found contains shrimp DNA.

The whole saga has gripped the internet and of course now our timelines are full of Cinnamon Toast Crunch memes.

In a statement to Mashable, General Mills, the company that makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, has claimed the issue didn't originate with their facility.

Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills, told the publication: "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."

We need answers and updates immediately.

