A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the memes are out of control

By Jazmin Duribe

Cinnamon Toast Crunch memes are going viral after a man found shrimp in his cereal…

We've heard of some bizarre food combinations before, but shrimp and Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Yeah, this one belongs in the trash.

On Monday (Mar 22), comedian Jensen Karp tweeted that he had found a surprise in his breakfast – shrimp tails inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Jensen shared an image of the disgusting food combination on Twitter, and tweeted: "Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal?"

Cinnamon Toast Crunch responded: "We're sorry to see what you found! We would like to report this to our quality team and replace the box." They later provided an update on the situation after their specialist team looked into the matter: "After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp."

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Picture: American Grocer, Channel 5

Jensen accused the brand of trying to "gaslight" him and revealed that unfortunately that wasn't the only thing he found in the box. He also found strange black pieces (which some have said could possibly be rat droppings…) baked into the cereal, dental floss, a piece of string and a round object covered in cinnamon that looked like a pea. The bag within the box also appeared to have been taped up. And the worst part? Jensen confirmed he had eaten an entire bowl of cereal before actually spotting the issue.

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

In another twist to the ordeal, Jensen has confirmed that a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) will be checking the cereal in order to confirm that what he found contains shrimp DNA.

The whole saga has gripped the internet and of course now our timelines are full of Cinnamon Toast Crunch memes.

“To save their company, Cinnamon Toast Crunch needs to make cereal classy again, and what’s classier than shrimp?” pic.twitter.com/pXs2RgZh5c — Elyza Halpern (@elyzawithawhy) March 23, 2021

started my new job today as social media manager for cinnamon toast crunch! time to take a big sip of coffee and log on — amy b (@arb) March 23, 2021

Crazy!!! Look what I found in my shrimp bowl this am!!! pic.twitter.com/mmAaGYqkYJ — 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘵 𝘑𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘶𝘴 (@DaveShecky) March 22, 2021

‘There is no shrimp in your cinnamon toast crunch’ https://t.co/5JxXQjPyam pic.twitter.com/fmnoLr998u — probably an (o)possum (@Ryallin) March 23, 2021

I think there’s something wrong with my Cinnamon Toast Crunch... pic.twitter.com/B5aBLSY6HN — Diagonal Fishmold (@DanFinegold) March 23, 2021

Hey I hate asking for help on here but I am asking you to be on the lookout for several shrimp tails that I seem to have misplaced. I haven’t been many places recently, just the car wash, the post office, cereal factory tour, an ATM visit, and a friend’s backyard. PLEASE HELP — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) March 23, 2021

Sorry, but I had to make this for you, @JensenKarp. pic.twitter.com/GoDmNSp0uY — Miles McAlpin (@JMilesM) March 23, 2021

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why is there a DVD copy of 2015’s ‘Mortdecai’ in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/CkTFUPOjrS — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 23, 2021

A man named Karp married to a woman named Fishel found shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The cereal was purchased from the Costco on Topanga Canyon Blvd, and his wife played Topanga in Boy Meets World. Meanwhile, Karp used to be a guest on Pistol Shrimp Podcast. — Batmanda (@HarveyBar22) March 24, 2021

If you’re not willing to eat a couple of shrimp tails then I don’t think you really want the Cinnamon Toast Crunch enough — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) March 23, 2021

you will NOT believe what I found in my cinnamon toast crunch today pic.twitter.com/xZYqHKqnmB — stuart fiddle (@stuartfiddle) March 23, 2021

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch factory: pic.twitter.com/YiFFCVkTov — doivis (@mccaffreus) March 23, 2021

You went too far with this one. Just opened my box and found only shrimp!!! No Cinnamon Toast Crunch!! pic.twitter.com/E0stwnEXQc — Mr. ebooks (@JesseGatorade) March 23, 2021

saw shrimp tails in my cinnamon toast crunch and it made me think about how our tale ended. you were my little shrimp and now we're toast. they told me it was just sugar and i realized how much i miss you sugar... you don't have to respond to this. hope you're well pic.twitter.com/1VViTd6Ni4 — cleb (@clebdotcom) March 24, 2021

In a statement to Mashable, General Mills, the company that makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, has claimed the issue didn't originate with their facility.

Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills, told the publication: "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."

We need answers and updates immediately.