The best memes of 2021 (so far)

All the funniest and most viral memes from 2021, including Bead Dad and more.

And so it begins again. 2020 may be in our rear-view mirrors now but its chaotic spirit is truly living on in 2021 – and the memes aren't any different either.

In the first week of 2021 alone, we've already seen the Bean Dad become the main character on Twitter, as well as all the theories surrounding the identity of whoever is running the GaysOverCovid account. We've also watched as social media reacted to the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's reported divorce and the riots at the US Capitol Building.

To make sure you don't miss any of the memes that have gone viral this year, we're putting the best memes of 2021 in a list. Right here. You're welcome. Enjoy.

2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star. Picture: George Pimentel/Getty Images, via Youtube

Best January 2021 memes

The Bean Dad memes

Teaching my boys how to feed themselves pic.twitter.com/AyTlyTq9U4 — Fanya, am verfremdetsten (@Haggazussa) January 3, 2021

The Jeffree Star and Kanye West memes

READ MORE: Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet

I'm telling my kids this is Kanye west and Jeffree star 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YMOT1eug7K — ✰ Asian INVASION ✰ (@annaxhoang) January 7, 2021

The GaysOverCovid memes

This is who’s running GaysOverCovid: pic.twitter.com/Kq79OoWecS — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) January 3, 2021

The US Capitol Building riot memes

Me in the Capitol changing my stimulus to $10,000 pic.twitter.com/AOi2V3XtxQ — JohnDough (@KingBAZIP) January 6, 2021

Need a recap on the best memes from the past 4 years? Look no further...

The best memes of 2020

The best memes of 2019

The best memes of 2018

The best memes of 2017