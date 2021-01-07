The best memes of 2021 (so far)
7 January 2021, 15:44 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 17:49
All the funniest and most viral memes from 2021, including Bead Dad and more.
And so it begins again. 2020 may be in our rear-view mirrors now but its chaotic spirit is truly living on in 2021 – and the memes aren't any different either.
In the first week of 2021 alone, we've already seen the Bean Dad become the main character on Twitter, as well as all the theories surrounding the identity of whoever is running the GaysOverCovid account. We've also watched as social media reacted to the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's reported divorce and the riots at the US Capitol Building.
To make sure you don't miss any of the memes that have gone viral this year, we're putting the best memes of 2021 in a list. Right here. You're welcome. Enjoy.
Best January 2021 memes
The Bean Dad memes
Teaching my boys how to feed themselves pic.twitter.com/AyTlyTq9U4— Fanya, am verfremdetsten (@Haggazussa) January 3, 2021
The Jeffree Star and Kanye West memes
READ MORE: Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet
I'm telling my kids this is Kanye west and Jeffree star 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YMOT1eug7K— ✰ Asian INVASION ✰ (@annaxhoang) January 7, 2021
The GaysOverCovid memes
This is who’s running GaysOverCovid: pic.twitter.com/Kq79OoWecS— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) January 3, 2021
The US Capitol Building riot memes
Me in the Capitol changing my stimulus to $10,000 pic.twitter.com/AOi2V3XtxQ— JohnDough (@KingBAZIP) January 6, 2021