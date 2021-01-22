Here's how to make a Bernie Sanders mittens meme

22 January 2021, 13:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

You can actually make the Bernie Sanders mittens meme – here's how.

Can you believe it's been two whole days since the inauguration (Jan 20) and we're STILL talking about it. Sure, it was nice to see Joe Biden finally become US President, and Lady Gaga sing the National Anthem, but it was really all about Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator became the subject of many viral memes after he was pictured in a parka jacket and mittens. The internet soon exploded with hilarious Bernie Sanders memes putting him in the most random scenes imaginable.

Now, you're probably wondering how people did it. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to Nick Sawhney's genius new website you can place Bernie in any location you desire. Here's how you can do it.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at the Inauguration is already the best meme of 2021

Here's how to make a Bernie Sanders mittens meme
Here's how to make a Bernie Sanders mittens meme. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Google

How to create your own Bernie Sanders meme

1) Head to the Bernie Sits website. Click here.

2) Enter an address or location you would like to place Bernie in and click "Submit".

3) Et voilà, Bernie should appear in your desired location.

How to put the Bernie mittens meme in your own photo

The best to put the Bernie mittens meme in your own photo is by using Snapchat.

1) Download the latest version of Snapchat and open the app

2) Open your camera and scan the "Little Bernie" code here to get the Lens

3) Now the Lens is on your phone, you should have the option to "Send to Friends" or "Take a Snap". Click the "Take a Snap".

4) Now you can take a photo with Bernie included

Happy memeing!

Latest Viral News

33 Bernie Sanders Inauguration memes that are honesty out of control

Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at the Inauguration is already the best meme of 2021
Simpsons predictions: Tom Hanks and Lisa president scene come true

Did The Simpsons predict Inauguration Day with these Lisa Simpson and Tom Hanks scenes?
2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Inauguration memes: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in

Joe Biden Inauguration memes: All the best tweets and reactions
Lady Gaga singing at the Inauguration is already a God tier meme

Lady Gaga singing at the Inauguration is already a God tier meme

Trending on PopBuzz

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

News

Here's what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's name means...

Here's what Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's name means

Celeb

Hunter Schafer facts

Hunter Schafer: 17 facts about the Euphoria star you probably didn’t know

TV & Film

Is Evan Peters in WandaVision? All the theories so far

Is Evan Peters in WandaVision? All the main Pietro Maximoff theories

News

Netflix's Fate The Winx Saga cast: Here's where yo

Fate The Winx Saga cast: Here's where you've seen them before

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter Skin lyrics: Are they about Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett?

Sabrina Carpenter fans think her Skin lyrics are about Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett

News