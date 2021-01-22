Here's how to make a Bernie Sanders mittens meme

By Jazmin Duribe

You can actually make the Bernie Sanders mittens meme – here's how.

Can you believe it's been two whole days since the inauguration (Jan 20) and we're STILL talking about it. Sure, it was nice to see Joe Biden finally become US President, and Lady Gaga sing the National Anthem, but it was really all about Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator became the subject of many viral memes after he was pictured in a parka jacket and mittens. The internet soon exploded with hilarious Bernie Sanders memes putting him in the most random scenes imaginable.

Now, you're probably wondering how people did it. Well, wonder no more. Thanks to Nick Sawhney's genius new website you can place Bernie in any location you desire. Here's how you can do it.

Here's how to make a Bernie Sanders mittens meme. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, Google

How to create your own Bernie Sanders meme

1) Head to the Bernie Sits website. Click here.

2) Enter an address or location you would like to place Bernie in and click "Submit".

3) Et voilà, Bernie should appear in your desired location.

How to put the Bernie mittens meme in your own photo

The best to put the Bernie mittens meme in your own photo is by using Snapchat.

1) Download the latest version of Snapchat and open the app

2) Open your camera and scan the "Little Bernie" code here to get the Lens

3) Now the Lens is on your phone, you should have the option to "Send to Friends" or "Take a Snap". Click the "Take a Snap".

4) Now you can take a photo with Bernie included

Snapchat lens creators always come through pic.twitter.com/p5scP5lQv4 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 20, 2021

Happy memeing!