The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

15 January 2021, 17:05

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes and funniest reactions from RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back for a second series and, unsurprisingly, the memes are rolling in thick and fast.

Ru has truly come through to lift our spirits this year, blessing us with two series of Drag Race (Season 13 in the US) at the same time. Don't worry though, there's absolutely no chance of getting Drag Race fatigue.

On Thursday night (Jan 14), 12 iconic queens entered the werkroom for the first time and headed on set for their very first challenge – Wimbled'hun. The challenge saw the queens duck and dodge huge tennis balls all whilst looking fierce. They were also tasked with having to rock two runway looks: a British gay icon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first meeting of the Gay Liberation Front in London, and an outfit inspired by their hometown.

As to be expected, the episode was jaw-dropping, and the internet has reacted with hilarious memes. Luckily for you, we've made this handy list of all the best and funniest ones for your pleasure – don't say we don't treat you.

The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2. Picture: BBC

Much to think about.

Four words: Justice for Joe Black.

She was robbed.

