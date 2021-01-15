The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes and funniest reactions from RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back for a second series and, unsurprisingly, the memes are rolling in thick and fast.

Ru has truly come through to lift our spirits this year, blessing us with two series of Drag Race (Season 13 in the US) at the same time. Don't worry though, there's absolutely no chance of getting Drag Race fatigue.

On Thursday night (Jan 14), 12 iconic queens entered the werkroom for the first time and headed on set for their very first challenge – Wimbled'hun. The challenge saw the queens duck and dodge huge tennis balls all whilst looking fierce. They were also tasked with having to rock two runway looks: a British gay icon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first meeting of the Gay Liberation Front in London, and an outfit inspired by their hometown.

As to be expected, the episode was jaw-dropping, and the internet has reacted with hilarious memes. Luckily for you, we've made this handy list of all the best and funniest ones for your pleasure – don't say we don't treat you.

READ MORE: The funniest memes from RuPaul's Drag Race season 13

The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2. Picture: BBC

Here's the best memes from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2

Much to think about.

not me being asked to join a zoom at 7pm tonight of all nights #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/cEWoosIltz — Michael Chakraverty (@mschakraverty) January 14, 2021

When the credits end and you now have to wait 6 days and 23 hours for the next #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Ljs4u51UTG — Sean (@seanylpa) January 14, 2021

Me sat at home this evening getting ready to weigh in on #DragRaceUK critiques despite never doing drag myself pic.twitter.com/ZXKj4QLiON — Nathan 🌱 (@nay_wakers97) January 14, 2021

For my Drag Race UK hometown look I’d do the Stockport pyramid pic.twitter.com/ZsaX8HMPT7 — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 14, 2021

Four words: Justice for Joe Black.

She was robbed.

My close personal friend The Mayor Of Brighton just told me that RuPaul is no longer welcome in our town, and a statue of @misterjoeblack is being erected as we speak #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7wo9H5qOLJ — Alfie Ordinary (@AlfieOrdinary) January 14, 2021

🚨#DragRaceUK spoiler🚨



Wow I quite like joe black can't wait to see wh- oh pic.twitter.com/6PLLjEwx63 — 🌙 feanor🌙 (@_neonheart_) January 14, 2021

Excuse fuckin' me, but how on earth does this not look blatantly like David Bowie? #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ifCPjxycq6 — Braden MacDonald (@bradenmacdonald) January 14, 2021

who was absolutely robbed on drag race tonight?? #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/gn7JbN8aPK — Emma (@ChesterE_01) January 14, 2021

Me before that elimination: #DragRaceUK is the best ever!!!!!



Me after that elimination: DEFUND THE BBC — shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) January 14, 2021

Did we miss any? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!