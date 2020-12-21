21 hilarious December 21st memes that are honestly out of control

By Jazmin Duribe

Superpowers?! The Great Conjunction?! It's all happening on December 21.

2020 has been a year like no other. It felt like there was something new and terrifying thrown at us every month. This year alone we've survived a global pandemic, the US election, coronavirus lockdown, protests and more. Whew.

There were multiple theories that December 21st would be the most significant day of 2020. The day marks the Winter Solstice, The Great Conjunction and… the day all Black people gain superpowers. As you can imagine, the internet is freaking out about December 21. So, here's all the December 21 memes.

What is supposed to happen on December 21?

There's a lot of things that are supposed to be going down on December 21. Not only is it the Winter Solstice (when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun) it's also The Great Conjunction.

Jupiter and Saturn are set to align and appear as one giant bright star in the sky. It's a rare astrological event, kicking off a 20-year cultural reset and a new era. Because of this, there are also theories that the world could be coming to an end today. Welp.

Jupiter and Saturn's alignment is also supposed to bring Black people superpowers. Apparently, The Great Conjunction will unlock Black people's "real DNA" and give us all superhuman abilities.

December 21 memes have now exploded all over the internet with many waiting to unlock their superpowers.

People are already planning what they're going to do with their powers.

Me traveling back to 1955 with my superpowers to eat in a White’s Only diner. #December21st pic.twitter.com/RFGoU4h3QM — Steve Jr. (@DwayneJay) December 21, 2020

“You know, us getting superpowers got me thinking about how you were my hero when I was fighting demons. Hope I’m not the villain anymore. Stay blessed” #December21st pic.twitter.com/FeTPLdqPk3 — Jazz thee Stud Avenger (@jazzvjack) December 21, 2020

me tonight testing if orgasms intensify with our superpowers pic.twitter.com/nob01Xpvyo — PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE🥳 (@clxtasaurusrex) December 21, 2020

Judge: did you know it was illegal to teleport into bank vaults?



me in court: pic.twitter.com/lFfZEr5jha — k (@843KT) December 21, 2020

My mum with her new powers going for the queen to avenge her bestfriend princess Diana pic.twitter.com/miAWI3jife — UnrulyCj🥷🏾 (@unruly_cj) December 21, 2020

Some have already unlocked their powers.

Waiting here patiently.

OMG A BLACK PERSON JUST FLEW BY MY WINDOW — HRH DJ FREEDEM (@FREEDDDEM) December 21, 2020

I MADE MY MAMA LEVITATE AND SHE SAID SHE GON BEAT MY ASS IF I DONT BRING HER DOWN.. IDK HOW TO DO THAT YET pic.twitter.com/i0tTjkyXXa — BIG C (@ABUELA4SALE) December 21, 2020

WHY I JUST SAW DR UMAR FLYING OUTSIDE MY HOUSE?!?!?!? — zae (@ItsZaeOk) December 21, 2020

Me flying for the first time pic.twitter.com/f3mPqnz2IQ — Big Mama (@LexP__) December 21, 2020

We was singin I believe I Can Fly at my 5th grade graduation and look at us now FLYING #December21st pic.twitter.com/aGsk3yWvg8 — BILLAÉ! (@billae1017) December 21, 2020

Omg my super powers came through pic.twitter.com/f8WbK3CISO — 𝘼✰∘* (@aaronldn__) December 21, 2020

my powers entering into my body pic.twitter.com/hrGeoUc1Su — exodia . (@rarestofall_) December 21, 2020

Remember, not everyone qualifies for superpowers.

Sorry about it.

Shaun King at midnight: pic.twitter.com/p9sJPqJZ1L — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) December 21, 2020