21 hilarious December 21st memes that are honestly out of control

21 December 2020

21 hilarious December 21st memes that are honestly out of control
21 hilarious December 21st memes that are honestly out of control. Picture: Marvel Studios, Ellen Tube via YouTube
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Superpowers?! The Great Conjunction?! It's all happening on December 21.

2020 has been a year like no other. It felt like there was something new and terrifying thrown at us every month. This year alone we've survived a global pandemic, the US election, coronavirus lockdown, protests and more. Whew.

There were multiple theories that December 21st would be the most significant day of 2020. The day marks the Winter Solstice, The Great Conjunction and… the day all Black people gain superpowers. As you can imagine, the internet is freaking out about December 21. So, here's all the December 21 memes.

What is supposed to happen on December 21?

There's a lot of things that are supposed to be going down on December 21. Not only is it the Winter Solstice (when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun) it's also The Great Conjunction.

Jupiter and Saturn are set to align and appear as one giant bright star in the sky. It's a rare astrological event, kicking off a 20-year cultural reset and a new era. Because of this, there are also theories that the world could be coming to an end today. Welp.

Jupiter and Saturn's alignment is also supposed to bring Black people superpowers. Apparently, The Great Conjunction will unlock Black people's "real DNA" and give us all superhuman abilities.

December 21 memes have now exploded all over the internet with many waiting to unlock their superpowers.

People are already planning what they're going to do with their powers.

Some have already unlocked their powers.

Waiting here patiently.

Remember, not everyone qualifies for superpowers.

Sorry about it.

