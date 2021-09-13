School threatens to arrest students for participating in the Devious Lick trend on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Participating in the Devious Lick TikTok trend could land you in jail…

A school has warned that there will be serious consequences for anyone participating in the Devious Lick trend currently sweeping TikTok.

In case you're not up to speed, the trend basically involves people stealing menial and random items from school. It all started when TikTok ser @dtx.2cent shared a video in which they unzipped their backpack and pulled out a hand sanitiser dispenser which they had taken from school. Soon people were sharing their own devious licks (sometimes called diabolical licks) including computers, signs and chemistry lab equipment.

A viral video from TikTok user @drexerss now shows a school has threatened that any people participating in the trend will be arrested and responsible for paying for the damage. At the time of writing, the video has almost 8 million views and 2.2 million likes.

READ MORE: What does Devious Lick mean? The viral meme explained

School threatens to arrest students for participating in the Devious Lick trend on TikTok. Picture: Getty Images, @trentzalitach03 via TikTok

"For those that are participating, please know that when we do catch you we will discipline you to the fullest extent and you will be arrested and you will be responsible for any of the monetary damages that have been done. Again, this needs to stop," a teacher said.

The school has now removed the soap dispensers in the school – in a pandemic, no less – meaning its students will have to wash their hands with hand sanitiser.

The teacher added: "Because of the antics of a few, unfortunately we have had to close the purple bathroom for the boys. That means the blue bathroom and the green bathroom are open for the rest of the day. However, because of the antics of a few, we don't have soap in any of the boys restrooms in blue, green or purple nor do we have any more soap dispensers so you will not be able to throughly wash your hands.

"Please make sure that everyone listens to this very clearly. When we catch you, there will be consequences. Please stop this behaviour now."

Well, there you have it. You've been warned.