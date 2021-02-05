Drag Race UK: Ginny Lemon's exit becomes a hilarious meme

By Jazmin Duribe

Ginny Lemon has firmly cemented her position in the Drag Race UK herstory books.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK just keeps delivering the drama week after week. Thursday night's (Feb 4) episode saw the queens host Morning Glory, their own daytime television show, with help from Scottish TV presenter and guest judge Lorraine Kelly. The queens then took to the runway for a Monster Mashup themed extravaganza.

Sadly, Ginny Lemon become the fourth queen to sashay away after finding herself locked in a lip-sync battle against her BFF Sister Sister. And boy, was it dramatic.

Instead of dancing in the lip-sync, Ginny simply blew a kiss and walked right off the stage, much to the shock of all the other queens and viewers. Sister Sister didn't seem to notice, though, continuing her performance and whipping her blue ponytail across the stage to Kim Wilde's 'Keep Me Hangin' On'.

Ginny Lemon's dramatic exit from Drag Race UK has become a hilarious meme. Picture: BBC

"I was up against my Sister and I just couldn't. I love her too much," Ginny said. "I'm ready to go home babs, I'm knackered. I would have regretted it if I had tried to fight against something I didn't want to fight against. I don't think I've tapped out of the competition. I did it for me."

Ginny's dramatic exit from the competition was a shocker, but it was also the making of a hilarious meme.

Ginny really said: "Get that fire exit door, I'm off."

She's knackered, babs.

Ginny Lemon when rupaul said she was up for elimination #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/OqRmtFJzWj — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) February 4, 2021

Ginny Lemon as soon as the music started playing #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/WHIUm03ANp — Adam 🍃 (@adam_milligan__) February 4, 2021

rupaul: the time has come...for you to lip sync...for your life



ginny lemon: pic.twitter.com/iFjF1fKTFk — will (@getwellsoongeri) February 4, 2021

ginny lemon the second you keep me hangin’ on started playing #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/i3IbWVFnof — soph (@sophmary_) February 5, 2021

#dragraceuk



Lip sync music starts and the beat drops.



Ginny lemon: pic.twitter.com/edLF9YszDj — i think your vagina may need an exorcism (@davypalmer) February 4, 2021

Honestly. Ginny is the moment.

The Ginny Lemon Exit is now a thing.

me: ‘I can’t wait for clubs to reopen’



also me, heading for my Uber 20 minutes into my first night out:#dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/yagxbU4ZeP — Michael. (@cumkinggg) February 4, 2021

me leaving the club to go home after telling my mates i was going to the toilet pic.twitter.com/1KfisT2IB3 — joe (@jxeker) February 4, 2021

Me after popping to Sainsbury’s and enduring 30 seconds of human interaction #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/yyiJOsXwfQ — 🪐 Steph 🪐 (@orangeofmyeye) February 4, 2021

the way ginny lip synced harder when it wasn’t her fight 😭😭😭 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Prgyndx2wg — ben 🤍 (@itsbenhood) February 4, 2021

my anxiety suddenly leaving after somebody says "just get some fresh air".#rpdruk #ginnylemon pic.twitter.com/6lMrI4byLA — anne (@brwncraftcat) February 4, 2021

Coming soon: Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister in The Invisible Man 2.

Screaming.

Sister Sister vs Ginny Lemon lip sync for your life (2021) pic.twitter.com/JMkXqjw8pv — Harriet Jones - MP for Flydale North (@HausOfLiam) February 4, 2021

The producers back stage trying to handle @GinnyLemon69 while @bluecirclebabe is still on stage pic.twitter.com/4BZs2dCufW — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) February 4, 2021

Sister sister after the music started for that lipsync: #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/AjjbWl5pxb — Brooke 🌺 (@BrookeTyers) February 4, 2021

The judges were all shook.

Michelle Visage providing the expert commentary.

#dragraceuk



Rupaul: “But the final decision is mine.... to make”



Ginny Iconic Lemon: pic.twitter.com/e58fLNfqGO — GayBoyBlue (@peppyintherain) February 4, 2021