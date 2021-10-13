I Am Weed memes go viral thanks to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's where the "You smell like weed, I am weed" meme comes from.

If your social media timelines have been full of people quoting the phrase "I Am Weed," then you have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to thank for that.

The viral quote comes from Megan and MGK's latest profile in GQ magazine. Speaking about the first time they met, Megan revealed that they don't actually remember seeing each others faces. Instead, she recalls the exchange they shared about weed.

"I don’t remember your face... And I definitely would have remembered his face," Megan said. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

You smell like weed. I am weed. And thus, a meme was born.

i literally cannot stop thinking about mgk saying “I am weed” and then megan fox thinking he’s the hottest, most mysterious guy ever — jatsby (@betrayedbygod) October 12, 2021

The quotes have now gone viral, with some people lightly roasting the couple and others saying it's one of the funniest things they've ever heard. Twitter user @keyon even described the exchange as "wattpad core", while another simply asked the question: "WHAT THE FUCK DOES THIS EVEN MEAN".

Elsewhere, Twitter users have also now starting placing the quotes over iconic movie and TV moments. From Lightning McQueen and Tony Stark to Han Solo and Princess Leia, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, you will never see these scenes in the same way again.

you smell like weed i am weed pic.twitter.com/e5792PmHWC — zee come home ☽☾ fives’ corpse bride (@planofdissent) October 12, 2021

“You smell like weed.” “I am weed.” has the same exact energy as pic.twitter.com/l8koodguga — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) October 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly when he saw Megan https://t.co/CrH3TQLdQr pic.twitter.com/VEbUH4eQOh — JH #BLM (@trulyyourscw) October 12, 2021

i hate myself pic.twitter.com/Dlg3lk1i92 — issa phae (@mizphantasm) October 13, 2021

I just remember this tall, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, “You smell like weed.” She looked down at me and she was like, “I am weed” pic.twitter.com/X7b4WFmB6J — Keaton Jones Updates Brazil 🇧🇷 (@bigfatmoosepssy) October 12, 2021

bella: i know what you are



edward: say it. out loud



bella: weed — 🕸 anna livia 🕷 (@not_a_heather) October 12, 2021

In the immortal words of Tony Stark... I. Am. Weed.