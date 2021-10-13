I Am Weed memes go viral thanks to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

13 October 2021, 17:38

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's where the "You smell like weed, I am weed" meme comes from.

If your social media timelines have been full of people quoting the phrase "I Am Weed," then you have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to thank for that.

The viral quote comes from Megan and MGK's latest profile in GQ magazine. Speaking about the first time they met, Megan revealed that they don't actually remember seeing each others faces. Instead, she recalls the exchange they shared about weed.

"I don’t remember your face... And I definitely would have remembered his face," Megan said. "I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, 'You smell like weed.' He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed.' Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

You smell like weed. I am weed. And thus, a meme was born.

The quotes have now gone viral, with some people lightly roasting the couple and others saying it's one of the funniest things they've ever heard. Twitter user @keyon even described the exchange as "wattpad core", while another simply asked the question: "WHAT THE FUCK DOES THIS EVEN MEAN".

Elsewhere, Twitter users have also now starting placing the quotes over iconic movie and TV moments. From Lightning McQueen and Tony Stark to Han Solo and Princess Leia, Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, you will never see these scenes in the same way again.

In the immortal words of Tony Stark... I. Am. Weed.

Latest Viral News

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 27 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Everyone is thirsting Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet posts first photo of him as Willy Wonka and the memes are out of control
This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"
Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory

Trending on PopBuzz

You season 4 renewed at Netflix

You season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

News

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

Finn Wolfhard says Stranger Things 4 is "really messed up"

Stranger Things

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue

Kim Kardashian says North West insults her house when they argue and I'm cackling

Celeb

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya reveals what she loves most about Tom Holland and it'll melt your heart

Zendaya

Squid Game faces backlash after children start playing the show's violent games at school

Squid Game sparks concern after children start playing the show's games at school

News

Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress

Lizzo fans defend her after she's criticised for wearing a see-through dress to Cardi B's birthday party

Lizzo