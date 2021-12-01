Justin Bieber's Balenciaga ad is being roasted by the internet

By Jazmin Duribe

"Uncle Fester vibes."

Justin Bieber is the star of Balenciaga's latest fashion campaign and it's getting an, um, interesting reaction online…

The 'Peaches' singer has actually modelled for the French fashion house before, making his debut as the star of Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia's AW21 campaign.

In his latest campaign image for Spring 2022, Justin wore a black floor-length robe that was kind of reminiscent of a priest, with a simple black tee underneath. He then wore a small wallet with keys hanging off of it around his neck, again, giving monk roaming around the monastery after dark vibes.

Justin Bieber. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images, Alamy

And while he rocked sneakers for his first campaign in September 2020, in perhaps the greatest departure from his typical footwear, Justin rocked a pair of extremely chunky rubber boots. (The boots alone retail for $650!!!)

Justin shared the image on Instagram, alongside the caption: "It’s fashion darling." Cue the comments comparing Justin to a religious leader, Harry Potter's Severus Snape and even The Addams Family's Uncle Fester…I-

what in the uncle fester is going on here pic.twitter.com/stWTYOKcZz — ︎joe (@jxeker) November 30, 2021

i'm sorry but justin bieber looks like a priest in that balenciaga campaign — thyler (@thyleerr) December 1, 2021

why does my child look like a priest 😭 — marie’s watching AOT 🎄🥢 (@tanjiroseren) November 30, 2021

Justin Bieber for Balenciaga? Or the new cool imam? pic.twitter.com/ds00SNzq1J — Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) November 30, 2021

Justin for Balenciaga is giving me Uncle Fester vibes… pic.twitter.com/SCDsGUzalt — N A T H À N🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Nath_2389) November 30, 2021

If you like Bieber’s new look for Balenciaga, may I invite you to church? pic.twitter.com/l0UFkuDwx7 — 🐢 (@turtology) November 30, 2021

He looks like a young Uncle Fester. https://t.co/vHwPhC4poD — J. Skyler (@jskylerinc) December 1, 2021

he looks like every socially-awkward kid I went to high school with who bought an ill-fitting trenchcoat after The Matrix came out https://t.co/sjpcFswzkm — Crystal Storm 💎⛈️ (@TheCrystalStorm) November 30, 2021

TFW the bottom half of the two-kids-in-one-trench-coat doesn't show up and you can't get into the R-rated movie. https://t.co/tA4qgIJM5S — Mac Blake (@macbdazzler) November 30, 2021

It's called fashion Brenda, look it up!

