Justin Bieber's Balenciaga ad is being roasted by the internet

1 December 2021, 14:39 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 15:08

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Uncle Fester vibes."

Justin Bieber is the star of Balenciaga's latest fashion campaign and it's getting an, um, interesting reaction online…

The 'Peaches' singer has actually modelled for the French fashion house before, making his debut as the star of Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia's AW21 campaign.

In his latest campaign image for Spring 2022, Justin wore a black floor-length robe that was kind of reminiscent of a priest, with a simple black tee underneath. He then wore a small wallet with keys hanging off of it around his neck, again, giving monk roaming around the monastery after dark vibes.

Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images, Alamy

And while he rocked sneakers for his first campaign in September 2020, in perhaps the greatest departure from his typical footwear, Justin rocked a pair of extremely chunky rubber boots. (The boots alone retail for $650!!!)

Justin shared the image on Instagram, alongside the caption: "It’s fashion darling." Cue the comments comparing Justin to a religious leader, Harry Potter's Severus Snape and even The Addams Family's Uncle Fester…I-

It's called fashion Brenda, look it up!

