Kim Kardashian's Instagram giveaway is being 'exposed' in viral video

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim Kardashian's recent Instagram giveaway included designer items, $100,000 and a luxury trip.

Ever wondered what those Kardashian giveaways are all about? Every so often, you'll see one member of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe posing in front of a plethora of designer goods and boxes promoting a competition.

The competition is always affiliated with a company called Curated Businesses and Scott Disick. Entering the competition typically requires participants to follow everyone Scott is following then comment on the original giveaway post in order to nab the grand prize. Those followers are usually brands but not the designer brands included in the photo.

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself in front of her car surrounded by a variety of boxes and bags from Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel. Her caption read: "Who wants to win a $100,000 USD pre loaded credit card + 2 first class flights & 5 night luxury hotel stay in a destination of your choice!

"Imagine shopping in Paris? LA? London? Tokyo? Dubai? NYC?… YOU choose where you want to fly this time #Ad." But a few days after posting the competition, it has been removed from her feed.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian addresses accusation that she promotes unrealistic beauty standards

Kim Kardashian Giveaway. Picture: Bravo, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Kim is of course not the first member of the family to do this with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner having all run similar competitions on their Instagram pages. Fans have often been left confused by the posts and whether or not they're actually legit.

Now, a TikToker has exposed the truth behind the Kardashian-Jenner giveaways. In a viral TikTok Sarah Moret, who is the founder and CEO of body-care brand Curie, claimed that she had been approached to take part in a giveaway that Scott and Khloé Kardashian were doing in 2020.

Sarah shared a screenshot of an email that she received with the subject line: "Khloé Kardashian x Scott Disick Marketing Campaign." The email reads: "Hello! I’m enquiring regarding an opportunity to collaborate with Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick on an upcoming marketing campaign. The campaign is set to take place tentatively on July 20th, 2020. Could you please direct me to the correct email address to discuss the details?"

Kylie Jenner Giveaway. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

Sarah went on to explain that people who entered Kim's recent giveaway had to follow the 75 brands Scott was following, and all of those brands would have paid to be in the giveaway.

She said: "Because we’ve been invited to do these before, I know that all 75 of these brands are paying $25,000 each to be part of this giveaway. That means that the Kardashians and Scott are making $1.8 million in the giveaway that’s live right now."

The prize is worth $120,000, but in the comment section, Sarah claimed that all the prizes would have been given to them for free: "They don’t even pay for the prize I bet! Guarantee it’s gifted." That would mean Kim and Scott would have earned almost $2 million for a simple Instagram post.

why does kim kardashian keep doing these scam giveaways?🌚 pic.twitter.com/ZyJWMmxcl8 — 𝑐𝑎𝑏𝑟𝑖𝑎 ఌ🦄 (@ca6ria) March 1, 2022

Although there have been several winners that have come forward over the years, Sarah noted that there's little chances of winning.

In another video, she added: "I've never heard of anybody winning, but right now there's 125,000 comments on this giveaway, which means you have a better chance of being struck by lightening in your lifetime than winning Kim Kardashian's giveaway. Good luck!"

H/T: Buzzfeed

What do you think? Have you entered the giveaway before? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs The World