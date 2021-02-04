Lil Uzi Vert got a $24m diamond implanted in his forehead and the memes are savage

4 February 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 12:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

A pink diamond??? In his forehead??? WHY!

Believe it or not, rapper Lil Uzi Vert has done the unthinkable and had a pink diamond implanted into his head. In the words of Cardi B: "What was the reason!?!?"

On Wednesday (Feb 3), Uzi revealed the giant rock, which sits in the middle of his forehead. The almost 11 carat natural diamond (meaning it hasn't been grown in a lab) is from celebrity jewellers Eliantte & Co. and cost a whopping $24 million. The rapper has been paying it off in instalments for four years.

He tweeted: "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face." Uzi also added that the diamond is worth more than his fleet of luxury cars, including a Bugatti, and his home combined. Whew.

Lil Uzi Vert got a $24m diamond implanted in his forehead and the memes are savage
Lil Uzi Vert got a $24m diamond implanted in his forehead and the memes are savage. Picture: @eliantte via Instagram, Marvel Studios

Um, there are just so many questions here. How will he wash his face? What if someone robs him? What if it catches on something? And, most importantly, just why!?

As you can imagine the internet had an absolute field day with Uzi's new diamond head piece and the memes started rolling in.

Now, having a massive diamond put in your forehead isn't without its challenges. After the memes, Lil Uzi showed off a photo of his new diamond piercing which was pouring with blood. He also revealed that if the diamond isn't taken out properly he could die. He tweeted: "If I don't get it took out the right way I could die… no seriously." Thankfully, Uzi uploaded a video soon after confirming he was indeed alive.

Lil Uzi Vert Tweet
Lil Uzi Vert Tweet. Picture: @LILUZIVERT via Twitter

I-

