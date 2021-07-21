16 memes about Love Island's Toby and Kaz argument that will make you scream

By Jazmin Duribe

What happened on Love Island last night? All the memes about Toby and Kaz's argument.

Love Island's Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi clashed on Tuesday night's (July 20) episode and now it's a hilarious meme.

It all started when Toby decided to confront Kaz about her shoving a pie in his face during the Snog, Marry, Pie Challenge. Kaz explained that it was all in good fun, but then she brought up the situation with Chloe Burrows – and it all kicked off.

In case you didn't know, Toby left Kaz for Chloe and lied about having kissed her. "You did lie to me...in bed when I said, 'Anything extra to say?' You were like: 'No, no,' and then the next day you were like, 'Oh yeah we kissed on the terrace.' That was a lie," Kaz said.

All the memes about Toby and Kaz. Picture: ITV

She added: "It was a lie. It's not a drama. Obviously the thing is at the end of the day you were disrespectful, a little bit."

Toby then delivered the ultimate blow, and said: "If I could go back, I don't think I have any regrets. I don't think I have any regrets because I told you how it was from the jump." I-

As you can imagine it got extremely heated. Toby and Kaz went back and forth arguing with each other before Kaz walked off to compose herself.

Later, after speaking to the boys and some of girls about the situation, Toby finally admitted that he was actually in the wrong. He then spent the entire episode trying to pull Kaz for a chat and apologise. At one point, he went over to her on the day bed and Kaz rejected him (delicious). It was there that a meme was born.

Here's all the hilarious memes and reactions about Love Island's Toby and Kaz.

“Mummy said to come downstairs and wash the dishes” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/R9u5erOJVG — 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘦 (@jxnnyway) July 20, 2021

When you tell your mum at 11pm you need ingredients for tomorrow’s food tech lesson #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EqxyCIzWtg — 𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕪 ♡ (@needyarianaaaa) July 20, 2021

“Mum I need flour and butter , I food tech tomorrow” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/850EI2b6ej — Purified🤍 (@PurityMalife) July 20, 2021

Mom said it was my turn to use the computer #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qo4LTmPn31 — Stay_fam (@Stayfam1) July 20, 2021

“Mum I have food tech Tomorrow and I need ingredients” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WCsOOLH5mS — shalisamarie (@shalisamarie2) July 20, 2021

#LoveIsland 10-year-old me at 3am telling my mum I’ve been sick pic.twitter.com/2nKzDLNdGJ — Ryan 🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanjameskeane) July 20, 2021

Toby standing at the edge of the daybed tryna pull Kaz for a chat #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/x1IJlTCFPA — Teigo (@Dreamin09343990) July 20, 2021

Toby pulled up like "Kaaaaaz Mum said, mum said you have to take me to the shop"#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0lXGM17k0h — CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 20, 2021

Urgh. Kaz deserves the world.