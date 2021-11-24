This viral IDRlabs test will tell you which Marvel character you're most like

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to find out which Marvel character you are using IDRlabs Marvel character test.

If you're as Marvel-obsessed as us you've probably wondered which character you're most like. Well, wonder no more because this in-depth Marvel character test is currently going viral on social media.

The 'IDRlabs Marvel Character Test' determines which character you're most like based on your answers to a series of 35 statements. And we know it's legit because IDRLabs has already told us which Twilight character we're most like with a chilling amount of accuracy.

TAKE THE MARVEL CHARACTER TEST HERE.

The results are based on typical statements about your personality. Based on your answers, you will then be given your match out of seven Marvel characters: Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thanos and Bucky the Winter Soldier (Sorry, no Black Widow or Scarlett Witch here.)

Marvel Character Test. Picture: Alamy, IDRlabs

The test is pretty simple. All you need to do is head to the website and then decide if you "agree" or "disagree" with a series of statements. The test includes statements like: "Ever since I was a child, people have had great expectations for me" and "I have had revenge fantasies that involved hurting others" or "I try to do the right thing, even when doing so could get me into trouble".

Upon completing the test, you'll then be presented with a wheel chart which will tell how much you're like each character using percentages. The character with the highest percentage will be one your personality relates to the most.

You'll then be given a detailed breakdown about your closet match. For example, Spider-Man's in-depth description reads: "An avid pop culture buff, Peter loves referencing films and cracking jokes while suited up as Spider-Man, often to the annoyance of enemies and allies alike. A great lover of all things science and technology, Peter spends his time tinkering on gadgets when he’s not fighting bad guys."

As you can imagine, now everyone is trying to see which Marvel character they really are.

My Marvel Character Test results make me Spider-Man. https://t.co/wdBOnWIPEb

LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/ohqoMb4HzL — Djamil 悟 (@Spidey_P5R) November 24, 2021

It's quite accurate...



My Marvel Character Test results make me Doctor Strange. https://t.co/yL28Tely2V pic.twitter.com/f2uRvipEX6 — VeronicaSupremeWitchOfOsea *Lady Jawbreaker* (@VeronicaOfOsea) November 24, 2021

Marvel Character Test: I was tied between multiple characters. pic.twitter.com/bsQjRGaM0a — Hawkeye & Spidey Fan (@SpiderMan2133) November 23, 2021

So… who did you get!?

