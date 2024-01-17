Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist" in viral video

Reneé Rapp admits that she’s “ageist” in hilarious interview

By Sam Prance

Reneé Rapp said that she is "ageist" towards millennial woman in a new interview.

Reneé Rapp is going viral once again and it's all because she confessed that she is "very ageist" towards millennial women.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately, chances are you've seen Reneé Rapp all over your timeline. The singer and actress is currently doing press for Mean Girls and every interview is increasingly chaotic and candid. Whether she's calling out a real person named Buddy, or not realising that Lindsay Lohan's media nickname is "LiLo", it's hard not to fall in love with the Regina actress.

However, Reneé is now dividing fans after admitting that she's ageist during a new segment on What Watch Happens Live!

Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp divides internet after saying she is "very ageist". Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Bravo

During her appearance, Andy Cohen asked Reneé who her favourite Real Housewives of Potomac star is and Reneé replied: "There’s something about Karen [Huger] that’s just so funny to me. She’s so funny, and I’m very ageist but, like…"

Bemused, Andy, who is 55 years old then asked, "You’re ageist?!" and Reneé doubled down by saying: “I am, actually.”

Confused, Andy said: "You don’t like older people? You just look down on older people? Or don’t care for them?” Laughing, Renée explained: "I just feel like, I don’t know, I just was always the young one in situations… Like, millennial women were always coming for me and I was like: ‘Shut up.’"

When fellow WWHL guest Gizelle Bryant said, "You’re going to get older one day," Renée said: "I fear [...] I fear because I’m ageist!"

Reneé was born in 2000, and at just 24 years of age is firmly Gen Z.

I should be offended by Reneé Rapp proudly saying she’s ageist but it’s just too funny I’m laughing instead pic.twitter.com/T6x0di0e1K — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) January 15, 2024

The video has since gone viral with many finding Reneé's comments hilarious. A fan tweeted: "I should be offended by Reneé Rapp proudly saying she’s ageist but it’s just too funny I’m laughing instead."

However, other people were not impressed by Reneé's comments. One person wrote: "It is so weird to me how openly ageist Reneé Rapp is. I cannot WRAP my mind around it."

Another then argued: "The reaction to Renee Rapp saying she’s an ageist is why she’s an ageist."

It is so weird to me how openly ageist Reneé Rapp is.



I cannot WRAP my mind around it.

Like- pic.twitter.com/a5HYSWFW3n — Steffi (inn.my.humble.opinion) (@inn_mho) January 17, 2024

The reaction to Renee Rapp saying she’s an ageist is why she’s an ageist. She is unapologetically unserious and also super talented and hilarious. Older audiences don’t resonate with her so they attack.



She is a vibe, just not your vibe. https://t.co/z9ntE4cdpz — b r e a n n a • b l m • #abortthecourt (@bananafrancesca) January 15, 2024

Renee why did u say that you’re an ageist on national television…#WWHL pic.twitter.com/GlluCRdpFT — This is why I Rock! (@ItsKingsWorld) January 15, 2024

not reneé rapp proudly saying she’s ageist on national television while sitting next to older people 💀💀 #wwhl — dj 🍉 (@youdeniseatsix) January 15, 2024

As it stands, Reneé is yet to expand any further on her comments. We shall update you if she does.

