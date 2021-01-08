What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

By Katie Louise Smith

From Zach King and James Charles to Addison Rae and Will Smith, here are the 10 most viewed TikToks of all time.

TikTok has dominated 2020 as the best social media platform, keeping us all busy, radiating positive vibes and inspiring us through boredom. There's so many iconic videos on the app but what are the most viewed TikToks of all time?

The list of most viewed TikToks is actually very different to the list of top 10 most liked TikToks.

At time of publication, Zach King holds the title for the most viewed TikTok of all time, clocking in at 2.2 BILLION views. He also occupies another 3 spots on the list, with 4 videos in the top 5. James Charles, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae and Will Smith are also featured.

Here's the top 10 most viewed TikTok videos of all time

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10. Picture: James Charles, Zach King, Bella Poarch via TikTok

1) Zach King's Harry Potter illusion - 2.2 billion views

The undisputed King of mind-blowing TikToks strikes again. Zach currently holds the title for most viewed TikTok video of all time, with a whopping 2.2 *BILLION* views. We won't spoil the reveal of the video, we'll let you experience the magic yourself...

2) James Charles' Christmas wonderland transition - 1.7 billion views

It wouldn't be a most viewed list without James Charles, would it? Despite his makeup transformations, dance videos and singing collabs being popular on the app, his most viewed video is actually a glimpse inside his 2019 Sisters Christmas Party.

3) Zach King's cake glass illusion - 965.3 million views

Zach's back at it again... this time with an illusion that will have you questioning EVERYTHING. How did he pour that water into the glass if it was actually a cake the whole time? Was there a cut? Is it edited? Help. This video has 13.1m likes but honestly? It deserves more.

4) Zach King's hide and seek illusion - 950.6 million views

Next up, Zach's impressive hide and seek video. How does he do it?!

5) Zach King's paint loop - 658.9 million views

Zach again... Honestly, who is doing it like him? Zach uploaded this TikTok way back in October 2019 and it's still racking up views over a year later.

6) Bella Poarch's 'M To The B' video - 558.3 million views

Despite being TikTok's most liked video ever with 43 million likes (at time of last update), Bella's 'M To The B' video only ranks at number 6 on the most viewed list. Still, not bad for a video that was posted in August 2020 and only features someone bopping their head the viral Millie B track. Not bad at all.

7) Addison Rae's WAP challenge - 290.8 million views

The 'WAP' challenge dominated TikTok in August and September 2020, with remixes and dance trends taking over the FYP. But it was Addison Rae's version of Brian Esperon's choreography that won the view battle. Addison's 'WAP' routine is also one of the most liked videos of all time, with 23.2m likes.

8) Kison Kee's milk video - 278.7 million views

As well as making it into the most viewed TikTok videos of all time list, Kison Kee's hilarious "Kids! Breakfast is ready!" video is also one of the most liked TikToks, with 24.2 million likes.

9) Nick Uhas's 'World's Largest Elephant Toothpaste' video - 265.8 million views

You might have seen this one David Dobrik's channel before but Nick's version of the video is one of the most viewed TikToks of all time, with a whopping 18.7 million likes.

10) Will Smith's 'Wipe It Down' challenge - 264.3 million views

Ahhh, the 'Wipe It Down' challenge. Seems like forever ago when we all attempted to go viral while bored in quarantine, doesn't it? Despite worthy efforts from JoJo Siwa and others, Will Smith's iconic Men In Black version was one of the most popular.