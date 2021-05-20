Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating: The best memes about their relationship

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating and everyone is making the same jokes

By Katie Louise Smith

"ASAP Rocky confirms Rihanna is the love of his life and that’s funny bc she is mine too."

In case you missed the recent news, allow us to be the ones to break it to you: Both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now taken, by each other, and even though you didn't have a chance with either of them to begin with, you definitely don't now.

In a new GQ interview published on May 19th, rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed that he is officially dating Rihanna. Not only is he dating her but he also called her “the love of my life,” and "my lady.” (!!!)

When asked what it was like to be in a relationship, Rocky continued: “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones ... I think when you know, you know. She's the One.” (!!!!!)

Rihanna and Rocky's friendship goes wayyy back, but the relationship rumours didn't truly kick in until they walked the carpet together at the British Fashion Awards in 2019. They were then papped living their absolute best lives together in Barbados in December 2020. (The photos sparked another wave of chaotic memes back then too.)

Now that their relationship is confirmed, Twitter is back at it again with the memes. Here's are some of the best viral reactions to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romance on social media.

Upon reading A$AP Rocky's declaration of love, people just couldn't help but point out that Rihanna was also the love of their lives.

someone tell asap rocky that rihanna is the love of everyone’s life, he’s not special pic.twitter.com/phf1OczZDV — my’ah ⁷ ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@talesofmyah) May 19, 2021

ASAP Rocky talking about RiRi is the love of his life, but I’m confused because she’s the love of my life. pic.twitter.com/ZfA4fWbc3L — Leks (@Little_spoon44) May 19, 2021

ASAP Rocky confirms Rihanna is the love of his life and that’s funny bc she is mine too pic.twitter.com/6484zlwoF4 — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) May 19, 2021

Me and A$AP Rocky both calling Rihanna the love of our lives pic.twitter.com/8RRHWtszVe — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) May 19, 2021

Thoughts and prayers for everyone who thought they ever stood a chance with Rihanna.

Twitter simps who never had a chance with Rihanna seeing ASAP Rocky say she’s the one and the “love of his life” pic.twitter.com/t3oihSdGhq — alex (@AlexUlrichh) May 19, 2021

Rihanna famously keeps her personal and romantic relationships private. So when A$AP Rocky dropped the bombshell, many fans couldn't help but ask the same question...

Yes, ASAP Rocky has confirmed HIS relationship with Rihanna, but has Rihanna confirmed HER relationship with him...? — KB (@_kbeckz) May 19, 2021

Does Rihanna know she’s dating ASAP rocky?? pic.twitter.com/hyMM6PNj3l — ًj (@diorlinks) May 19, 2021

Does Rihanna know ASAP Rocky is dating her?? Just wondering — Tega🥜 (@tegaophelia) May 19, 2021

And of course, the memes about long-time Rihanna lover and collaborator Drake were just as you'd expect. Brutal.

drake reading asap rocky calling rihanna the love of his life pic.twitter.com/2AOvliVeaQ — J 🇩🇴 (@JoelEnLaOlla) May 19, 2021

