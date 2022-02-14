People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old

By Jazmin Duribe

The iPod shuffle was first released in 2005… feel old yet?

Thanks to TikTok the iPod shuffle is officially back en vogue! But it's not only being used for music anymore…

Us geriatrics will remember a time when the iPod shuffle was used to listen to our favourite band. The compact MP3 device was released back in 2005, but by 2017 Apple discontinued it because of the rise in popularity of streaming.

Well, if you happened to keep your old shuffle you're in luck because just like Gen-Z revived wire headphones and various other noughties trends, they've come up with an innovative way to use old iPod shuffles as hair accessories.

People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old. Picture: @sailorkiki via TikTok, @thedoriskwon via TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok video, Kirari (@sailorkiki) clipped a green and a purple iPod shuffle in her hair using the built in clips. "My new favorite accessory," she captioned the video, which now has over 2.2 million views.

It's not all about fashion, though. Kirari added in a follow-up video that she clips them onto headphones to use them as both music players and a hair accessory. You can't say the TikTok girlies aren't creative.

As you can imagine it's catching on but the internet has thoughts about the iPod shuffle era making a comeback.

"I'm legit so mad I didn't think of this during my scene phase," one person commented. Another said: "Now I truly feel old." A third user said: "The girlies really fumbled in middle school because this is really cute." And another added: "This feels illegal."

A fifth user continued: "You would've been so cool on 2013 Tumblr."

Would you rock an iPod shuffle hair clip? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!