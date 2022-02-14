People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old

14 February 2022, 17:09

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The iPod shuffle was first released in 2005… feel old yet?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thanks to TikTok the iPod shuffle is officially back en vogue! But it's not only being used for music anymore…

Us geriatrics will remember a time when the iPod shuffle was used to listen to our favourite band. The compact MP3 device was released back in 2005, but by 2017 Apple discontinued it because of the rise in popularity of streaming.

Well, if you happened to keep your old shuffle you're in luck because just like Gen-Z revived wire headphones and various other noughties trends, they've come up with an innovative way to use old iPod shuffles as hair accessories.

READ MORE: Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory

People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old.
People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old. Picture: @sailorkiki via TikTok, @thedoriskwon via TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok video, Kirari (@sailorkiki) clipped a green and a purple iPod shuffle in her hair using the built in clips. "My new favorite accessory," she captioned the video, which now has over 2.2 million views.

It's not all about fashion, though. Kirari added in a follow-up video that she clips them onto headphones to use them as both music players and a hair accessory. You can't say the TikTok girlies aren't creative.

As you can imagine it's catching on but the internet has thoughts about the iPod shuffle era making a comeback.

"I'm legit so mad I didn't think of this during my scene phase," one person commented. Another said: "Now I truly feel old." A third user said: "The girlies really fumbled in middle school because this is really cute." And another added: "This feels illegal."

A fifth user continued: "You would've been so cool on 2013 Tumblr."

Would you rock an iPod shuffle hair clip? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest Viral News

22 Super Bowl Halftime show memes that are better than the show itself

22 Super Bowl Halftime show memes that are better than the show itself
Adele at G-A-Y

Everyone is losing it over drunk Adele pole dancing at G-A-Y

Celeb

The best memes from Drag Race UK vs The World

The best memes from Drag Race UK Vs The World episode 2 which will leave you howling
22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app
What did Hubble see on your birthday?

What did Hubble see on your birthday? How to find NASA picture from your birth date

Trending on PopBuzz

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

Euphoria

Trisha Paytas pregnant with first child with husband Moses

Trisha Paytas announces pregnancy in new YouTube video

YouTubers

Sydney Sweeney says casting director told her she'd never be on a TV show

Sydney Sweeney says she was told she'd never be on a TV show because she didn’t have the "right look”

News

Harry Styles spotted filming new music video outside of Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles drives through London on a giant bed for new music video

Harry Styles

Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before.

Kanye West says no-one's ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song before

Celeb

Euphoria season 2, episode 6: Alexa Demie reveals how they filmed the "traumatic" Nate and Maddy scene

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals how they filmed the "traumatic" Nate and Maddy scene in episode 6

Euphoria