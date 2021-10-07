Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory

7 October 2021, 11:53

By Sam Prance

Airpods and wireless headphones are out and old-school wired headphones are in.

Gen-Z are notorious for reviving old trends and the latest thing that they are bringing back are traditional wired headphones.

If you're not part of Gen-Z it can be hard to keep up with what's in and what's out. Skinny jeans, for example? Those are just for Millennials. Middle partings? Gen-Z love them. Crocs? They're all the rage right now. Every week, Gen-Z comes up with, or brings back, a trend, and it's up to you whether or not you take part in it or commit to whatever your sense of style is.

Now, Gen-Z are launching the return of something that never went away. Wired headphones are now a vintage accessory.

READ MORE: 27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory
Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory. Picture: Gotham/GC Images, Gotham/GC Images

Yes. Thanks to AirPods and other variations of wireless headphones these days, many people have officially moved on from wired listening devices. However, Gen-Z have unofficially launched a wired headphone revival. Huge celebrities like Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp have been spotted wearing wired headphones lately and Gen-Z at large are doing it too.

In a viral TikTok video, The Digital Fairy (@thedigifairy) comments on the rising trend by showing images of many, well-known Gen-Z stars sporting wired earphones. She then reveals that many people seem to be doing it for the aesthetic of listening to music.

The Digital Fairy also compares it to how popular listening to vinyl has become with younger people, because they also love the aesthetic of it.

Anyone feeling old?

What do you prefer? Wired or wireless?

Latest Style News

See more Latest Style News

Miley Cyrus Post Malone

QUIZ: Should you get a piercing or a tattoo next?

Stranger Things Robin Shoes red converse

Robin's shoes in Stranger Things 3 hinted at her sexuality and you 100% missed it

Stranger Things

Khloe Kardashian/Kim Kardashian with braids/Kylie Jenner pregnancy

19 times the Kardashians did the absolute most in 2018

News

Viral asian beauty transformations

This weird Asian beauty trend is going viral and you'll be so confused

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

Viral

Squid Game season 2 would focus on the Front Man, says creator

Squid Game season 2 could focus on the Front Man, says creator

News

Squid Game costume: Where to buy green tracksuit and red jumpsuit

Here’s where to buy Squid Game costumes for Halloween

News

Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism

Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism

TikTok

NoahFinnce and Meet Me @ The Altar Coming Out Chats artwork

Coming Out Chats: NoahFinnce and Meet Me @ The Altar in conversation

Podcasts

Squid Game: Viewers spot detail in Sae-byeok's accent you might have missed

Squid Game viewers spot detail about Sae-byeok's accent you might have missed

News