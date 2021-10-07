Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory

By Sam Prance

Airpods and wireless headphones are out and old-school wired headphones are in.

Gen-Z are notorious for reviving old trends and the latest thing that they are bringing back are traditional wired headphones.

If you're not part of Gen-Z it can be hard to keep up with what's in and what's out. Skinny jeans, for example? Those are just for Millennials. Middle partings? Gen-Z love them. Crocs? They're all the rage right now. Every week, Gen-Z comes up with, or brings back, a trend, and it's up to you whether or not you take part in it or commit to whatever your sense of style is.

Now, Gen-Z are launching the return of something that never went away. Wired headphones are now a vintage accessory.

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory. Picture: Gotham/GC Images, Gotham/GC Images

Yes. Thanks to AirPods and other variations of wireless headphones these days, many people have officially moved on from wired listening devices. However, Gen-Z have unofficially launched a wired headphone revival. Huge celebrities like Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp have been spotted wearing wired headphones lately and Gen-Z at large are doing it too.

In a viral TikTok video, The Digital Fairy (@thedigifairy) comments on the rising trend by showing images of many, well-known Gen-Z stars sporting wired earphones. She then reveals that many people seem to be doing it for the aesthetic of listening to music.

The Digital Fairy also compares it to how popular listening to vinyl has become with younger people, because they also love the aesthetic of it.

Anyone feeling old?

What do you prefer? Wired or wireless?