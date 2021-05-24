27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials

24 May 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 24 May 2021, 16:29

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's new album Sour has inspired the funniest memes.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour has only just come out but the project has already become the perfect fodder for memes.

If you don't know who Olivia Rodrigo is, where have you been? In less than five months, the 18-year-old has become one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. Her three singles, 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', instantly topped charts all around the world. People of all ages can't get enough of Olivia's relatable lyrics, memorable hooks and powerful voice.

Last week (May 21), Olivia released her first-ever album and it wasn't long before Sour memes began flooding the internet.

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials
Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials. Picture: Geffen Records, Hulu

Much like 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', the majority of Sour is inspired by teenage heartbreak with many fans connecting the lyrics to the rumoured love triangle between Olivia, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. However, it's the songs themselves that fans can't get enough of, and even millennials are finding themselves entranced by Olivia's talent.

With that in mind, here are just a few of the funniest memes inspired by Olivia and her record-breaking new project.

1) I like to rock out.

2) I think we ALL feel understood by Olivia.

3) It's a lot to process.

4) So many emotions.

5) Don't judge a book by its cover.

6) No lies were told.

7) Say it louder!

8) And what about it?

9) It's me. I was that teen.

10) Why is this accurate?

11) You don't have to be heartbroken to stan.

12) 30 going on 13.

13) It's true but you shouldn't say it.

14) I feel so old.

15) RIP me.

16) Self-awareness is important.

17) Hello darkness my old friend.

18) Good for her indeed!

19) A cappella will never be the same again.

20) Sometimes timing is a blessing.

21) It's like she read all of our teenage minds.

22) Everyone has their own 'Drivers License' story.

23) Everyone.

24) It's never too late to return to Tumblr.

25) Finally music for people who can't parallel park.

26) Brilliant. Talented. Showstopping. Incredible. Spectacular!

27) Thank you, Olivia.

