27 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes that are roasting millennials

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's new album Sour has inspired the funniest memes.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour has only just come out but the project has already become the perfect fodder for memes.

If you don't know who Olivia Rodrigo is, where have you been? In less than five months, the 18-year-old has become one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. Her three singles, 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', instantly topped charts all around the world. People of all ages can't get enough of Olivia's relatable lyrics, memorable hooks and powerful voice.

Last week (May 21), Olivia released her first-ever album and it wasn't long before Sour memes began flooding the internet.

Olivia Rodrigo Sour memes are roasting millennials. Picture: Geffen Records, Hulu

Much like 'Drivers License', 'Deja Vu' and 'Good 4 U', the majority of Sour is inspired by teenage heartbreak with many fans connecting the lyrics to the rumoured love triangle between Olivia, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. However, it's the songs themselves that fans can't get enough of, and even millennials are finding themselves entranced by Olivia's talent.

With that in mind, here are just a few of the funniest memes inspired by Olivia and her record-breaking new project.

1) I like to rock out.

me and the girls after listening to brutal by olivia rodrigo #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/XgjjXesfm5 — christopher 🪐 (@itschristopherr) May 21, 2021

2) I think we ALL feel understood by Olivia.

Olivia understood me when no one else did🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/hrm6UjPgHF — khushi (@deathbytaylor4) May 21, 2021

3) It's a lot to process.

me listening to brutal than going to traitor by olivia rodrigo #sourolivia pic.twitter.com/l2eF51MLmM — cassi 🍭 (@ASTRONAUTCASSI) May 21, 2021

4) So many emotions.

pov : you’re listening to sour by olivia rodrigo on shuffle pic.twitter.com/GBvH1LJQrn — céline 🧷’s ana (@hoefortomh) May 21, 2021

5) Don't judge a book by its cover.

olivia rodrigo - sour



the album cover the songs pic.twitter.com/6R8E4s5bJG — mai 🧷 stream SOUR (@dejavuuliv) May 21, 2021

6) No lies were told.

me after listening to sour multiple times #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/i574udfTFY — katelyn (@evermours) May 21, 2021

7) Say it louder!

olivia rodrigo’s whole album sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a pisces’ feelings — milk ☁️ (@milkstrology) May 21, 2021

8) And what about it?

olivia rodrigo gave us sour and rlly just said fuck men and i think that’s beautiful — ali (@romcnvas) May 21, 2021

9) It's me. I was that teen.

sending love to the teens who will not experience heartbreak in high school but will instead imagine the entire rise and fall of a relationship with their crush while listening to the olivia rodrigo album — Olivia Craighead (@oliviacraighead) May 21, 2021

10) Why is this accurate?

this olivia rodrigo album so good im making up dudes from highschool and getting mad at them — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) May 21, 2021

11) You don't have to be heartbroken to stan.

olivia rodrigo really got me singing to her songs like i'm heartbroken when i'm in the best relationship i've ever been in — em (@emxlyyyy_xo) May 20, 2021

12) 30 going on 13.

Millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo today pic.twitter.com/3FzN5k2Qv8 — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) May 21, 2021

13) It's true but you shouldn't say it.

millennials before and after listening to olivia rodrigo's album pic.twitter.com/QPF9yXARly — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) May 21, 2021

14) I feel so old.

me, front row at Olivia Rodrigo’s tour pic.twitter.com/vLflzwHQtH — dakota johnson’s manager (@rude__boy__) May 21, 2021

15) RIP me.

millennials listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/9R2cwjfleY — no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) May 21, 2021

16) Self-awareness is important.

Me close to my 30s listening to Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/1DAffYZSXL — like she created the fucking rainbow🌈 (@Rocioceja_) May 21, 2021

17) Hello darkness my old friend.

twenty-somethings listening to olivia rodrigo pic.twitter.com/5lBbUCJoxa — ¨̮ ede (@edieocre) May 21, 2021

18) Good for her indeed!

me, an old, listening to olivia rodrigo write and sing her goddamn heart out pic.twitter.com/WScb4fzJLn — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 21, 2021

19) A cappella will never be the same again.

It's a blessing Olivia Rodrigo was not a thing during my college acappella days. We would have been so unhinged — shania twink (@shania_twink) May 21, 2021

20) Sometimes timing is a blessing.

if this olivia rodrigo album came out when I was in high school I would have been escorted out of IB English in fucking handcuffs — april korto quioh 👀 (@aprilkquioh) May 21, 2021

21) It's like she read all of our teenage minds.

olivia rodrigo’s album makes me wanna teleport back to high school because every word is EXACTLY how i felt as a teenager... i’m just gonna listen and pretend i am 16 and a boy just broke my heart — olivia o'brien (@oliviagobrien) May 21, 2021

22) Everyone has their own 'Drivers License' story.

where was olivia rodrigo's music in 2017 when my boyfriend broke up with me to focus on high school marching band — ayesha (@ayeshachair) May 20, 2021

23) Everyone.

really needed Olivia Rodrigo’s album senior year of high school when I got my period on prom night so my date hooked up with my best friend instead of me — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) May 21, 2021

24) It's never too late to return to Tumblr.

SOUR is putting me in the mood to be 14 on Tumblr writing cringy poetry that gets 14 notes about my too old crush — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) May 21, 2021

25) Finally music for people who can't parallel park.

live photo of olivia rodrigo trying to parallel park #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/SP6mjtENcs — chelsea is sour 🖤🤍 (@chorusILYverse) May 21, 2021

26) Brilliant. Talented. Showstopping. Incredible. Spectacular!

olivia rodrigo when she created sour pic.twitter.com/oHtmaWNM39 — liv (@REMSOUR) May 21, 2021

27) Thank you, Olivia.